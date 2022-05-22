sport, local-sport,

The ability to be clinical. That was the difference at Endeavour Oval as Cowra Eagles continued its dominance on the Blowes Clothing Cup competition with a 32-10 victory over Orange Emus. While the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, Emus coach Peter Bromley said his side weren't without its chances against a strong Eagles outfit. "We were playing some good football in the first half, we had a try disallowed and one with the last pass going forward," he said. "That took a bit of energy out of us and we couldn't get the momentum back in the second half to challenge them and then we had a couple of injuries and they ran away with it. "We made too many mistakes quite simply and they were the better team." With the forward pass call going against Emus, Cowra proved why its at the top of the ladder by punishing the home side with a full-length drive up the field. "We threw the forward pass for the try, they had the scrum and went the length of the field and scored so it was like a 14-point turnaround and we couldn't get it back," Bromley recalled. "They mentally didn't get back into the game." While Emus no doubt had its struggles against Cowra, the match gave them an opportunity to assess what's needed against the benchmark side. With results going different ways over the first round of competition, Bromley believes anyone can beat anyone on their day. "There's positives to come out of it, we weren't completely blown out of the park, the scoreline suggests we were which doesn't worry us, we know we were in it, a couple of things go our way and it's a different result," he said. "This year is a really open competition, they're five from five but I think it's a case of anyone can win on their day and we saw that with Dubbo beating Forbes and last week Forbes were in front against Bathurst until five minutes to go and Bathurst won. "Every game is a hard game and it'll be interesting to see how everything finishes up at the end of the year." Bromley added consistency will be important in turning around his side's fortunes as they look to move up the ladder from fourth. "We've got a few people injured and a few people coming back but quite simply we weren't good enough yesterday but we were better than we were the week before against Orange City so there's still a good foundation there," he said. "It's just a case of getting in week in, week out and not going to sleep for twenty minutes and good sides like Cowra take advantage of that, you can't do it in Blowes Cup first grade." With Jamil Khalfan, Simon Uphill, Angus Roberts and Harry Cummins all potentially returning next week against Bathurst, Bromley will be delighted to see a return of some of his best troops. "It's good problems to have when the quality players come back into the fold," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/00c55494-0a3d-45f5-a4ee-23fb7794ae6c.JPG/r0_407_5568_3553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg