PANORAMA FC Red picked up their first win of the Bathurst District Football men's first grade season in a 5-1 victory over Lithgow Workmen's FC, where all six goals came in the opening half. The match was effectively won inside the opening 13 minutes as Panorama capitalised on every opportunity that came their way to shoot out to a 4-0 lead in the blink of an eye. The carnage began in the second minute when Ryan Peacock got on the end of a through and calmly finished into the left side of the goal. Just two minutes later Panorama were awarded a penalty kick and Callum Christie did the honours, doubling the advantage. On Panorama's next journey downfield in the eighth minute Jye Fleischmann was given too much space at the top of the box and he delivered goal number three. With the game nearly out of Lithgow's reach in no time at all Jackson Welch really put the boot in with a successful long range bomb from just inside the visitors' half. With half-time approaching Bryson Richards made it five unanswered goals from the Goats with his excellent strike, putting the result beyond doubt. Workmen's found a reply almost immediately when a Panorama boot accidentally deflected to ball into the host's own net at the end of a dangerous Lithgow attack downfield. Lithgow did enjoy the major share of possession across the first 20 minutes of the new half but failed to create many clear cut opportunities in front of goal. Much of the back end of the second half was contested around midfield as neither side found it easy to make inroads. Workmen's goalkeeper Andrew Fawbert did leave with something to cheer about as he saved back to back penalty kick attempts. "it was a pretty fast start to the game. We had four chances early on and scored all four of them. That makes it easier," Panorama's Ryan Peacock said. "By the same token, that makes it harder to keep pushing on when you're five goals up. "This is the first game we've had where we've probably had 11 players from the first grade Red squad available. That does make it easier. Then we had five guys on the bench, which was a big help."

