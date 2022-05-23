news, local-news,

Bathurst has banded together to raise more than $16,000 for men's mental health. By Monday afternoon, $16,076 had been raised for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global motorcycle fundraising event that raises awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health. Sam Peacock, of Bathurst Barbers, has previously ridden in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, but those events had been held elsewhere, before she organised a local one for 2022. ALSO MAKE NEWS: A post on the Bathurst Barbers' Facebook page thanked the people that turned out on the day. "Thank you to all the gentlefolk who braved the weather to show off their beautiful machines and dapper clobber," it said. "The inaugural Bathurst Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was a success. The Bathurst ride has raised over $15,000 for men's mental health and prostate cancer. This is how we make a difference." Ms Peacock had originally hoped to attract up to 20 riders for the fundraiser, but numbers were smashed, with close to 50 riders participating. It's not too late to donate towards the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride fundraiser, which can be found at www.gentlemansride.com/fundraiser/BathurstBarbers104. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/57b83805-c4e6-4322-8e0c-ed8071303719.jpg/r147_439_3556_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg