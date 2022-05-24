sport, local-sport,

WHEN Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws hired the senior citizens bus for their away trip to Parkes on Saturday, they had no idea how fitting their mode of transport would be. In an attempt to avoid forfeiting their AFL Central West men's tier two match to Parkes, the Outlaws had to call upon some more senior Bushies. It meant the final squad included Tony Lewis, Tim Letcher, John Eliis, Brett Archer, Josh Thompson and Tony Fisher. "We combined all our ages together and it was over 350," Lewis said of the six men. "We couldn't believe it when the senior citizens bus turned up. It was pretty ironic. "Johnny still plays, Timmy has decided he'll make a quick little comeback, I hadn't played in bloody 20 years, Brett Archer just filled in because we were short - we really just pulled in some favours to make sure we had a team. "It was like you're over 50 or under 21, there was no in between with the side we had. Without a doubt it would've been the oldest cumulative side that's played, without a doubt." READ ALSO: Doolan the finisher already has 11 tries for Bathurst Panthers READ ALSO: Bathurst Bulldogs women get the win, Orange City earns respect READ ALSO: Tyler Puzicha earns Australian selection for Junior Track World Championships Though the Outlaws were comprehensively beaten by Parkes - it was 142-0 at full-time - Lewis said the Bathurst side still had reason to be proud. "Parkes had one game, then a forfeit win, then a bye, so it would've been one game in four weeks for them if we hadn't fielded a side," Lewis said. "We just don't forfeit, we don't forfeit, bottom line. You make a commitment to play, you play, but she was a big ask. "I said to them after the game, I am a bit of a fire-brand coach, that if I had a team that got beaten by 150 points I'd be yelling and screaming, but I was so proud of the guys. "They all got in and had a go and that's all you can ask for. That's all we wanted." Lewis laughed that he didn't get a single touch of the Sherrin. "I camped in the goal square, I went for a trot up the field a couple of times but the runner had to come and take me back to the goal square because I got lost," he chuckled. "I can assure you I left the boots in Parkes. I had to steal a pair from the clubhouse that were lying around that were probably a size and a half too small. They hurt like all hell, but I certainly I wasn't going out to buy a pair." Lewis said Parkes thanked the Outlaws for fielding a side and that they had "A nice ole bus trip home, there were games and songs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/b591f2b8-79bb-4164-91e0-6f850dee9ce3.jpg/r218_466_3406_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg