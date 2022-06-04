Western Advocate
Our People

Sister Mary Comer recognised as a Bathurst Living Legend in 2022

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 4 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Mary Comer has been recognised as a Bathurst Living Legend for 2022. Photo: SAM BOLT

A selfless determination to improve outcomes and better the lives of residents in the Bathurst community has seen Sister Mary Comer acknowledged as one of Bathurst's Living Legend inductees for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.