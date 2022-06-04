A selfless determination to improve outcomes and better the lives of residents in the Bathurst community has seen Sister Mary Comer acknowledged as one of Bathurst's Living Legend inductees for 2022.
As a committed member of Bathurst's Catholic community, Sr Mary has spent a good part of her life dedicated to supporting many people and organisations throughout the community, whether it be disadvantaged children, parishioners or organisations.
Sr Mary is notable for establishing Centacare Bathurst in 1988 which, to this day, continues to provide a range of social welfare services to children and families across the region.
After spending the first few years of her professional years as a school teacher, Sr Mary said she recognised there were some children- suffering from the likes of learning difficulties, depression or family troubles- who would learn better with extra support.
"I returned to university to study a Masters in School Counselling, and worked as a school counsellor across the Diocese for nine years," she said.
"It became evident to me certain children could improve at school if we could work with their families, so I had a year's sabbatical overseas and approached the Diocese about setting up a service to better cater for children and their families, which became Centacare.
"We found a house in Rankin Street and set up as a trial project with one full-time psychologist and a part-time receptionist."
Centacare moved into its current home at 107 William Street [the old Cathedral School] in 2005 after a long stint in the Catholic Chancery Office.
Sr Mary said Centacare has brought to Bathurst a safe place where families can access help in regards to relationships with their children.
"The help provided by Centacare is often centred around relationship difficulties, grief management, preventative services, parenting programs and self-esteem programs," she said.
"We introduced a mediation program that prevented families from having to go to court to settle custody arrangements. This involved bringing a lawyer and a counsellor together to solve problems."
Through Sr Mary's involvement, Centacare expanded its operations further afield to Orange, Dubbo, Mudgee and Lithgow. It has since expanded to additional locations and there's now a school counsellor in each school within the Diocese.
Sr Mary said Centacare was also pivotal in attracting the national Catholic welfare conference to Bathurst.
"It was the first time the conference had been held in a rural location. It had previously been held in capital cities," she said.
"We wanted to stress the point that people needed extra services in the bush, which has hopefully normalised the need for rural community support."
Sr Mary said the core of the Catholic faith is centred around the pieces of gospel where Jesus said "I've come that they may have life, and have it to the full, and "love one another as I have loved you."
Centacare was established on the basis of these above quotes.
"If we can help people live their lives the best they can, and to achieve what they want to achieve, that's as close a link as you need between the Catholic faith and the community," she said.
Sr Mary finished as Centacare director in 2005.
The organisation now boasts a workforce of over 100 people, and works with a range of people across the Western area, and Sr Mary said she's especially proud the organisation has expanded to cater for Indigenous communities.
In recent years, Sr Mary has kept busy as the congregational leader for the Sisters of St Joseph at Perthville [2006-2011], a Catholic Healthcare trustee [2012-2021] and has worked towards upholding professional standards within the Catholic Church.
"It's important to take the time to listen to people, regardless of whether you're in the industry or not," she said.
"The greatest thing I've gained from all the people I've worked with is what you learn from them, not always what you do for them."
