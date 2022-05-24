news, local-news, Highland Ball, Panthers

It's been a long time between dances, but the Bathurst Highland Society Debutante Ball made it's return to Bathurst earlier this month. A long-held tradition, 23 girls and their partners came together at Panthers Bathurst for the event. Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said the event has run under firm Scottish traditions for the past 43 years. READ MORE: The debutantes, with their partners in tow, were presented in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The event hasn't been held the last two years due to COVID-19, with no dancing allowed either year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/5fec1a89-fca1-4edf-a35a-0de5a802269f.jpeg/r65_27_3966_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg