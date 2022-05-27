employment, Westhaven, jobs, community, NDIS, careers

New career with great rewards

HELPING HANDS: Westhaven, a provider of the NDIS which is designed to allow participants to have greater choice over the support they receive, are on the lookout for new, enthusiastic staff. Photo: Shutterstock For more than 60 years, Westhaven has been supporting adults, children-young persons and their families in our communities with quality and flexible disability services. This include social supports, living arrangements and employment opportunities. Following increased growth and expansion over the past two years Westhaven now operates in Dubbo, Broken Hill and Orange, employing more than 700 staff across NSW, and is on the hunt for more dedicated people to join their team. A role at Westhaven allows you to make a meaningful difference in the life of the children and young people. Westhaven's Children's Services team provides safe and caring environments with trained staff, to support the individual support needs of each child and young person. Services range from voluntary out-of-home care and short-term accommodation, to individual group and community access, Short Term Emergency Placement (STEP) as well as intensive therapeutic care for children with significant disability. Westhaven is also a provider of the federal government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The NDIS has been designed to allow participants to have greater choice and control over the support that they receive and the services that suit them best. The scheme provides eligible participants with an individual plan and funding for the supports necessary and reasonable for them to achieve their goals. Participants with an NDIS plan can control what support they receive and who provides this support to allow them the flexibility to live how they choose. When navigating the NDIS, Westhaven can support you as much or as little as you need. Some of the supports where NDIS can help include: Remain independent , such as living independently in your own home with access to help when you need it for things like groceries or cleaning.

, such as living independently in your own home with access to help when you need it for things like groceries or cleaning. Live in a home environment , in a supported independent living home, living as independently as possible with supports available when you need them

, in a supported independent living home, living as independently as possible with supports available when you need them Join in with the community , such as joining a social, sporting or community club.

, such as joining a social, sporting or community club. Gain an understanding of your employment goals highlighting what you are good at to help with finding and keeping a job. To be eligible for the NDIS, you must be an Australian citizen, under the age of 65 and have a permanent disability that fits the NDIS criteria, and staff at Westhaven can assist you in applying.

