By The Bowling Shark THIS week at the Majellan saw the final in the men's triples and the commencement of the men's minor singles. This is how the week rolled: Tuesday, May 17 Rink one: John Toole, Peter Hope and Robin Moore were up by 19-0 by the seventh end against Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Peter Zylstra. From there it was a cruise to the finish line for Team Moore, who ended up winning 28-11. Rink two: Glen Miller, Brian Hope and Ron McGarry drew level on the third (2-all) against Peter Mathis, Peter Phegan and Gary Cameron. From there the throttle was in afterburn for Team McGarry, who went on to win 23-15. Rink three, men's minor singles championship: Des Sanders opened the scoring in his match against Michael Nobes. Des was nine in front before Michael opened his scoring on the fifth end. Michael went on to draw level with Des on the 16th (16-all) and again on the 18th (17-all). From here it was wheels up for Michael, who snuck home for the win 25-20. Rink five: Kevin Arrow, Steve Glencourse and Terry Bourke were parallel against Bill Mackie, Keith Pender and Peter Drew on the 12th (12-all). Team Drew continued with the lead from there to run home winners 28-18. Rink six: Robert Raithby, Graham Scott and Tony Urza struggled to get the right angle against Robert Rooke, Ron Hollebone and Noel Witney. Team Witney was up 16-6 by the 13th and continued the thrust to win 21-11. Rink seven: Jake Shurmer, Greg Hallett and Kevin Miller failed to launch in the first four ends against Terry Chifley, Dick Graham and Ted Parker, who were up 5-0 by then. From there Team Parker led all the way to win the match 20-12. READ MORE: Oberon Tigers are shaping up for a battle of the big cats READ MORE: CSU Mungoes come from 14 points down to draw with Condobolin Wednesday, May 18 Rink four: Val Zylstra, Marg Hayes and Leonie McGarry flew out of the blocks against Jody Davies, Robyn Stenhouse and Mel Parker. Team McGarry hit double figures early and went on to win the match easily 28-7. Rink five: Gail Howard, Marj Nyland and Kerry Lucas had to push the throttle up to afterburn against Sally Colebatch, Betsy Thornberry and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry was in the pilot seat with a 15-7 lead by the 11th. However, Team Lucas levelled the match on the last to end for a 20-all draw. Friday, May 20 Rink two, men's minor singles championship: Terry James failed to get a lock on the jack against Jim Clark, who went out to a 20-2 lead by the 12th. With another eight ends played to get the result, Jim goes onto the next round, defeating Terry 25-11. Saturday, May 21 Rink one, men's triples championship final: Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were up 10-4 by the 10th against Peter Drew, Dave Josh and Noel Witney. Team Bush were on cruise control from there and punished the scoreboard with a 30-11 win. Rink two: Peter Mathis, George Ballard and Hugh Brennan were in a hole early against Terry Clark, Glen Miller and Mick Sewell. Team Brennan fired the turbine at the back end of the match, but just fell short to Team Sewell, who won 16-15. Rink three, men's minor singles championship: Dick Graham had a dog fight with what was going to end up a tough match against Colin Pickstone. Colin took the early lead, but Dick fought back to regain the lead. But it wasn't over until the 30th end where Colin picked up the win 25-23. Rink four, men's minor singles championship: Max Elms opened the gap against Darryl Shurmer on the 10th to be 15-5 ahead. Darryl fought back to take the lead on the 16th (18-17). It came down to what was left in the tanks for both, but Max prevailed to win in a close one 25-24. Rink five: John Toole (swing bowler), Graham Scott and Robin Moore had the wind under their wings against John Toole, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra who failed to launch off the flight deck. Team Moore was ruthless until the end to win 36-5. Rink six: Terry James, John Bosson and Trevor Sharpham had missile lock on against Ron Hollebone, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry. Team Sharpham had to drag themselves out of the gutter during the match to scrape home winners 25-23. This wraps up another week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty. ANOTHER round of the club triples championships was held on Saturday. Alex Birkens, Geoff Thorne and Bob Lindsay defeated Susie Simmons, Phil Gray and Ian Shaw 18-11 in a low-scoring game. It was close for most of the way, with scores equal on 3-all then 6-all after 10 ends. Susie and her team drew ahead, leading 10-7 after the 14th end. From here, Alex, Phil and Ian won all but one end, scoring 11 shots. The club B pairs championship final was held between Pat Duff and Chris Stafford against Norm Hayes and Trevor Kellock, with Pat and Chris coming out on top. The game started with equal scores of 6-all then 8-all after nine ends. Pat and Chris seized control with the next four ends - with four, five, two and three shots taking them to a 22-8 lead. With the score on 26-14 after 19 ends, the game was called. READ MORE: Zoe Peters shines as Bathurst Giants post biggest ever win over Bathurst Lady Bushrangers READ MORE: Chasin Better Days to make long awaited debut for Luke Battle Social bowls Wednesday, May 18 IT was a cold, cloudy day and everyone rugged up. Some teams chose to play 18 ends of four-bowl pairs, others chose 21 ends of three-bowl pairs. Game one, rink 15: Trevor Kellock and Phil Murray beat Paul Rodenhuis and Liz Bull 18-13. It took a while for players to get in the groove, but Trevor and Phil had a handy lead of 13-5 after the 12th end. They maintained this lead until the 21st end. Game two, rink 16: Kevin Miller and Robin Moore defeated Ray Noonan and Judy Rodenhuis with a score of 18-8. Kevin and Robin had the upper hand from the start, having 12 shots on the board after eight ends. Shorty and Judy had a run of singles, so that after 15 ends, they had brought the score up to 13-6. Kevin and Robin closed out the game, scoring five shots and conceding two. Game three, rink 17: Norm Hayes and Jim Grives had a 20-14 win over Bob Lindsay and John McDonagh after 18 ends. Bob and John held the lead 5-4 after six ends, then Norm and Jim took control by winning eight of the following 12 ends. In these 12 ends, they scored 16 shots to nine for Bob and John. Game four, rink 18: Alex Birkens and John Martin had a close win over Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson with the score 21-18. Denis and Barry held the lead with a score of 6-3 after five ends. Alex and John overhauled this lead, with the scoreboard on 14-8 after 11 ends. Denis and Barry got close, only two shots down when the score was 14-12. Once again, Alex and John edged ahead to a score of 20-12 after the 17th end. Denis and Barry scored a four and a couple of singles but fell short by two. Game five, rink 19: Jack Smith and Bob Foster were only a bit ahead of Ian Cunningham and Joe Young when they held an 8-6 lead after eight ends. A run of five, two and one shots put them well ahead. Later a run of one, one and four shots cemented their leading position. The game ended on 24-13 after 18 ends. Saturday, May 21 Game one, rink one: We welcomed Flynn Armstrong, one of our juniors, to the Saturday game. Flynn has been playing with the juniors for the past two years, steadily improving. He played lead for John Archer with Paul Rodenhuis in the second role. They played against Alby Homer, Arch Ledger and James Nau. John's team had an early lead of 8-0 after four ends, with Flynn contributing to the score. At the ninth end, John's team were leading 13-2, then after 12 ends it was 17-3. John gave Alby's team a bit of help but managed to keep his team in front until the final end with the score on 23-14. Game two, rink three: Joe Young and Jim Grives had a 15-shot margin in their win over Ian Schofield and Barry McPherson. After nine ends the score was 9-3; after 14 it was 13-7. From there to the 21st end, Joe and Jim scored 12 shots to Ian and Barry's three; the final score 25-10. Game three, rink five: A single shot was the difference between the scores of Garry Hotham, Paul Reece and Phil Murray playing against Denis Oxley Bruce Rich and Pam Warren. Denis and his team were up slightly 4-2 after five ends. Garry's team rallied and added seven shots in the next four ends. After dropping a couple of ends, Garry's side was in front 17-7. It was Denis' team's turn to score, adding 12 shots to lead by two. Garry, Paul and Phil took singles in the last three ends to win 20-19. Game four, rink six: Another wide margin in this game, this time 16 shots. Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and Daniel Prasad beat Ron Cambey, Anthony Morrissey and Annette McPherson 30-14. Shorty and his team had a strong lead after 11 ends with a score of 19-5. The next 10 ends saw Shorty's team add 11 shots while Ron's side added nine. Bathurst City Women's Bowling Club Tuesday, May 24 TODAY we played two games of doubles in wintry conditions that didn't dampen our enthusiasm or our enjoyment of social bowls. On one rink, Lola Noonan was skip for Judy Rodenhuis and Fay Medway skipped for Maureen Josh. Lola's team took a decisive lead in the third end with four winning shots. While Fay's team made steady gains throughout the game, they weren't able to match the scores of Lola and Judy, who won the game 16-9 at the 16th end. On the adjoining rink, Annette Myers skipped for Elaine Carter and Annette McPherson was skip for Julie Martello. Although Annette McPherson's pair held a slight lead up to the 11th end, this was lost in the 12th end and not regained. TEAM Stafford, Chris and Nolan played Flynn Armstrong and Paul Rodenhuis in a short game of three-bowl pairs. Chris and Nolan opened with a single, followed by Paul and Flynn getting one. A three for Chris and Nolan was their last score, while Paul and Flynn added a three and a couple of singles to win 6-4.

