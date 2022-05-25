sport, local-sport,

JOHN Bullock was ready to explode like Krakatoa on Saturday after he and his Team Eagles suffered a heavy loss in the latest Eglinton Tennis Club competition. Bullock and his side of Andrew Tree, Rob Mack, Sarah Tree and Leo Meares were belted by the in form Team Seagulls of Dave Craft, Garth Hindmarch, Adrian Hotham, Barry Lindsay and Russell Welsh 11 sets to one. 'Slugger' Bullock knows his side is capable of better so laid down the law after the loss - he wants total commitment and for his players to focus on executing the basics. "We are not playing as a team, we are playing as individuals, it's simply not good enough," Bullock said. "If we are going to have any show of winning this year's grand final we have to go back to the basics of tennis, it's not hard." READ MORE: Oberon Tigers are shaping up for a battle of the big cats READ MORE: CSU Mungoes come from 14 points down to draw with Condobolin READ MORE: Zoe Peters shines as Bathurst Giants post biggest ever win over Bathurst Lady Bushrangers Play was stopped for a time in this match as Seagulls player Frank Buckley took a heavy fall, breaking his wrist. Sarah Tree, a qualified nurse, and his fellow players were quick to react to the situation, rushing to to assist while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. Bravo guys. The star players in this match were no doubt Lindsay, Hindmarch and Hotham. 'Slice king' Lindsay, in his return from injury, turned back the clock and showed no mercy in carving up his opponents with a brilliant display of tennis. He won his sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. Hindmarch too was full of class, outsmarting his opponents and winning his sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6. Young gun Hotham continues to impress the selectors by serving all the aces and playing smart tennis, winning his sets 6-2, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5. No results are available for the second match. It appears that Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher has taken advantage of her trip to the USA to attend an intensive tennis camp in Florida. Her stated aim is to unseat 'slugger' Bullock as the number one player at Eglinton. Club stalwart Frank Buckley applauds Schumacher for this, but admits he can't see anyone beating Bullock in his current form. He feels the loss of Bullock's Team Eagles last weekend was only a minor hiccup. Astute judge Kevin Tree disagrees and believes that Schumacher has the game to unseat Bullock as the top seed. Good hitting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/77c06eab-a287-407a-8b47-8cee7ec9e750.jpg/r0_194_2014_1332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg