TERRY Dwyer was a man on a mission in last Saturday's B grade event at the Bathurst Golf Club. His fabulous 42 points secured him the victory over Mal Robins (38) and Jeremy Baker (37), while 22 points enabled the elegant Andre Schuster to win the scratch. In A grade it was a three-way tie at the top scenario as Alex Mitton, Cameron Jackson and Dave Mansfield all fired 37 points. In a great return of serve, Mitton was declared the winner on a countback while the scratch went to Ben McCrossin with 31 points. In the women's division it was relative newcomer Noelene Mashman who grabbed the victory courtesy of 36 points for a four-shot margin over Maiv Dorman and Gabby Volk. Dwyer completed the daily double by teaming with Rodger Sparke to compile 50 points and win the 2BBB by five strokes over Pieter Buining and George Nicholls. Even par picked up the scratch honours for Ben Hamer and Nuggett Johnson. Ben Hamer was Thursday's A grade champion in a low scoring affair, his 37 points seeing him finish a shot clear of visitor Tom Satterthwaite and Jim Schumacher. Brian Hope (30) chimed in to win the scratch. The score of 37 points was once again the winning number as Steve Thompson saluted in B grade, while Phil 'Maxxy' Thompson and Bob 'fireball' Cooper filled the minors after both had 36 points. Shuster (18 points) was once again prominent in winning the scratch. Thirty-one points was enough for Linda Edwards to triumph in the women's event by a couple of shots over Sarah Thompson and Volk. Jim Schumacher and Mal Purves were the premiere 2BBB combo after a solid 47 points gave them a slender one-shot winning margin over John Lennon and Jim Brilley. Ben and Wendy Hamer signed for the scratch on 33 points. Zach Pope enjoyed his Sunday stroll by shooting 41 points to win from Ray Curtis (38) and John Kajar (37).

