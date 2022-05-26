sport, local-sport,

WHEN Im Captain Max cruised past the post at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night it was his first win in 17 months, but driver Blake Micallef thinks more success will soon follow. A now six-year-old gelding, Im Captain Max began his racing career in New Zealand. He notched up two wins from 21 starts before making the switch to Australia. He won in just his second start for new trainer Brad Hewitt in January last year and backed that up with a second at Menangle, but then had more than a year away from the track. Im Captain Max has now joined the stables of The Lagoon trainer Nathan Turnbull and in Wednesday night's TAB Venue Mode Pace (2,260 metres), saluted as a $16 chance. Micallef was in the gig for Turnbull and sees plenty of potential in the American Ideal x Twist N Shout gelding. "He had oodles left in him, he was just sort of getting a little bit skitchy halfway up the straight. As soon as Nathan rectifies a little bit of gear on him, I think he'll go a bit further than just Bathurst," Micallef said. "He's got a bit of a motor so far, so hopefully Nathan has a bit of a play around with his gear because I think he's good enough to go through the grades. "The whole time I was just sort of kidding to him because he was on the bit and the two times I had to let his head go he put in real funny ones. But he done that quite easily, he still had his ear plugs in and just cruised along." READ MORE: Lyrical Genius wins 2022 Group 1 Regional Championships Western final READ MORE: Amanda Turnbull records five winning drives at Bathurst Paceway meeting READ MORE: Jake Davis' Brooklyn Bandit wins Dubbo's Vale Joyce Copelin Memorial Micallef found a sit three back on the inside after going from barrier nine, with Robbie Morris' Im Bills Last setting the tempo. At the 400 as the leaders approached the apex of the bend, Micallef guided Im Captain Max three wide. With a clean run he fast made up ground. He took the lead down the straight and went on to beat Im Bills Last ($6.50) by 5.2m in a 1:58.8 mile rate. It was the fourth win of his now 27-start career. "That was sort of the plan, to get a nice cut along the whole way. Nathan said that he'd been working good and just sort of see how he goes, but it worked out perfect for us," Micallef said. "I thought if I had to really push him he probably would've gone rough and I would've nearly lost him, so I just let him keep doing what he was doing and whatever happened, happened." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/355beca0-a3d4-4932-a94f-a41d579d8793.JPG/r0_468_3778_2603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg