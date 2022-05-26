sport, local-sport,

THE memories from the last time CSU hosted Mudgee in a North Cup game at University Oval are ones Chiara Major admits sting, but come this Saturday she'll use them as motivation. Major was part of the 2021 CSU squad that went through the regular North Cup season undefeated, but then suffered back-to-back defeats during the finals series. CSU's last match was a shock 36-19 loss to Mudgee in the preliminary final at University Oval. "It's definitely upsetting to look back on, but it's motivation now," Major said. "I feel like it's different this year, because we have more of an unexperienced side we have more to fight for. We want to prove a point." A Blue Mountains native, last season was Major's first with CSU. She came from a soccer background and while having no prior rugby union experience, quickly fell in love with the sport. She's now at home playing inside centre for CSU. READ MORE: Amazing Wombats deliver shock win to end CSU's North Cup bid READ MORE: Big numbers, plenty of enthusiasm from CSU's 2022 North Cup squad READ MORE: Four Bathurst juniors play for Central West in the lead up to state titles Major has been impressed with the rapid development of this season's new recruits. They've helped CSU to three wins through four rounds, a record that has them sitting in first. "I think our unit this year is really strong considering over half the team hasn't played before. The improvement from the start of the season to now is insane, so I feel like we're going to come in hot this week," she said. "We had a good win [41-10] over Wellington last week, we only conceded two tries against them, so it was a good game." CSU's only loss so far this season came at the hands of the Wombats, going down 38-26 in Mudgee. But Major and her team-mates learned from that game, have improved since and this Saturday will not only be on their home turf, but have a vocal crowd cheering them on given it's Old Mitchell Day. "We did learn from that game, 110 percent, we've really been working on our defence. I think we are definitely a much stronger side from when we first versed them this year," Major said. "I think historically us and Mudgee have had a rivalry, last year Narromine had a strong skillset, but I think there was still that rivalry with us and Mudgee. "Definitely this year Mudgee is the team we want to beat. "It's the best day to verse them on with the support of our club and the old Mitchell members." Kick-off in the North Cup match is set for 12.45pm.

