HE'S the big-hearted student with the free flowing mullet who is ready for a big performance in front of a vocal crowd at 'The Zoo'. CSU lock Seb Etheridge knows he and his team-mates face a big challenge this Saturday against New Holland Cup leaders Mudgee, but he also knows the atmosphere of the annual Old Mitchell Day at University Oval will be a huge motivator. Etheridge first experienced what it was like playing in front of a huge crowd of former CSU players last year. "Coming in last year and being the 50 year anniversary of the club, it was pretty amazing to see that old boys day," he said. "It means a lot now I'm good mates with a lot of the old boys, it means a lot to play for them and in front of them on that day. "We're all a bit nervous for it, they're all going to be watching and we're going to have to turn it on." Now in his second season with CSU, a club he joined after playing in the GPS competition while at school, Etheridge has spent plenty of Saturdays muscling up against physically bigger rivals. Size is one big advantage Etheridge knows Mudgee holds even though he jokes CSU coach Dave Conyers: "likes to think we're all 150 kilos and can run over the top of them". READ MORE: CSU struggles to string together phases in 20-19 loss to Narromine READ MORE: CSU's 20-19 win over Parkes feels like a grand final success READ MORE: Nightmare day of misfortune as CSU falls to Mudgee Wombats Earlier this month at Mudgee the Wombats rolled CSU 50-7, the students not helped by copping three blue cards and a red card when fielding an already depleted side. But the way CSU'S scrum muscled up against Narromine last week - winning against the feed more than once - gives Etheridge hope his side can do better against the Wombats this time around. They'll be helped by having Jarrad Conyers, a member of the 2005 CSU colts premiership winning side and someone with a huge physical presence, come off the bench. "Mudgee are just strong, a lot of our boys were crook that weekend and we hadn't really put it together as a team. But we're working on a few things and hopefully this weekend comes out alright," he said. "Mudgee's forwards are going to be hard to get on top of, but our scrum technique is looking good, it was good against Narromine. "The scrums will definitely be something we try and hold on to against Mudgee, but they've got the size, so it will be interesting." In order to help the back line better gel, guest coach Pip McIntosh worked with the students at training on Tuesday night. Etheridge thinks that if the backs click, it will be significant weapon to deploy against Mudgee. "The backs were very disjointed last week and didn't seem to be able to string much together, but with a couple of nights at training this week, hopefully they can gel a bit more as a team," he said. After falling to Narromine by a point last Saturday at University Oval - the field affectionately known as 'The Zoo' - he and his team-mates are also determined to bounce back. "We want to win here, that's something we hold very dear, not losing at this ground. So after last weekend it's definitely going to be a big motivator to step up against Mudgee," he said. Kick-off on Saturday is 3.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/4003dbda-f843-41c5-8e9f-f9e2bb433e8b.JPG/r0_502_3264_2346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg