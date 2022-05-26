sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Bushrangers are looking to go five from five this AFL Central West senior men's tier one season when they welcome the Orange Tigers to George Park 2 this Saturday. Bushrangers are keeping a close eye on an Orange unit that, despite only having a single win this year, has troubled teams at times. Tigers kicked 6-16 in last round's 22 point loss to the Dubbo Demons, and some greater accuracy in front of goals could have flipped the result around. Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said there's a level of fighting spirit in the Tigers ranks this season that the team have to match through every quarter. "They were a lot more competitive than what we were anticipating and all their games this year have been close, so they won't be too far off. From all reports they've just kept coming and coming in their games," he said. "We know we're not going to have it all our own way. We're going to have to play four quarters. Playing out the full game has been a really strong point for us so far, and we've had some great rotations through the interchange that have kept our legs fresh. "Orange have been getting guys in there who want to compete and they're building something special. Peter Byrne's only young, as captain, and he's leading the way in the midfield." It's still the unbeaten Bushrangers who are setting the standard across all areas of the park in the early stages of the new season. They've hit home an average of 14 goals a game across their first four matches and their midfield has proven difficult for their opponents to contain. "There's a couple of little lapses in the middle of quarters we've got to watch," Archer said. "There's been a couple of goals come in quick succession against us at times, and it happened back in round one against Orange too. It's those patches we need to fix up, because we're still running our games out really well." Bushrangers will miss Adrian Hickey and Sam Kennedy this Saturday but welcome back Peter Grundy and Hamish Alexander into the fold.

