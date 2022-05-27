news, local-news,

LAND has been incredibly hard to come by in Bathurst, but now would-be home builders have the opportunity they've been searching for. Cleary Fairbrother real estate has just listed 20 residential lots in Riverview Estate, located within Abercrombie. The lots vary in size between 882.8 square metres and 1056 square metres and are being priced between $430,000 and $495,000. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Five high profile car dealership sites expected to sell for $75 million-plus when they hit the market Agent Sandy Fairbrother said there has been a shortage of land in Bathurst. "It had, up to probably the last six months, been pretty consistent with land released. Consistently, there's been one or two subdivisions on offer, but in the last six months there's pretty much been nothing," he said. "There's been hardly any land for offer at all, so this subdivision is quite a unique offering. To my knowledge, there are no actual subdivisions, there's only some resale blocks available, but not where's there's multiple choice in an area as such." The lack of land has contributed to the increase of Bathurst house prices. "Lack of land has the effect of less options, less choice, and less choice has the effect of increasing prices of everything," Mr Fairbrother said. "It's supply and demand. If there's no land available and people have to take the option to buy established homes, then there's more demand on the established homes which therefore sees a rise on prices as well. "I think the lack of land in recent times is one of the contributing factors that has seen house prices in our area, certainly in the Bathurst region, go up so substantially." READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Council looks at land supply, planning to ensure housing keeps pace with growth But with 20 lots becoming available in a sought after area, the listing could help to ease the pressure a little. Those who secure these blocks will have the opportunity to have views over the Macquarie River. "In our opinion, it's one of the best, if not the best development, that's been released for many years. Nice blocks, good aspect, generous size and easy to build on, too; they don't have the steepness that some previous developments have had," Mr Fairbrother said. People will have their first opportunity to explore the blocks on Saturday, when the new section of the estate will be open from 12pm to 3pm. They will be open for inspection again the following Saturday. The blocks are to be sold by tender. All tenders must be received by 5pm on Thursday, June 9, with each purchaser permitted to place tenders on up to five individual lots. People can contact Cleary Fairbrother to make any inquiries about the subdivision. Mr Fairbrother said he expects the lots to sell "very, very quickly". "That's a little bit of the reason why they're going to be sold by tender, because we're expecting there to be strong interest from multiple people," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/978ce776-4f48-4ab2-b011-27c05cef7062.JPG/r0_218_4176_2577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg