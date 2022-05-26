sport, local-sport,

A REVAMPED front row, a rival that's 'a sleeping giant', a desire to perform under pressure and the emotion of memorial day - add all that together and Bathurst Bulldogs' clash with Orange Emus on Saturday is shaping as a cracker. Bulldogs beat Emus in the opening round of the Blowes Cup season, the 35-31 victory the first time they'd won a first XV clash at Endeavour Oval in over a decade. Dean Oxley's Bulldogs have gone on to post three more wins and are currently sitting second on the ladder, while Emus rank fourth with two wins through five rounds. "We played quite well against Emus and then had a bit of a dip, whether that was just the fact they were playing one of the elite clubs in the zone and got up for that one then took a breath - I'm not sure," Oxley said. "We're trying to remedy that and be a bit more consistent. It's a reasonably young side and obviously a new team being put together. "I'm really happy with the progress we made against Orange City and hopefully we can keep taking those steps forward this weekend." READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs claim rare Endeavour Park success over Emus As for Emus, Oxley knows better than to think they'll be easy to beat at Ashwood Park this Saturday given their current form. "They had a difficult round one and they had some significant injuries and they're the sleeping giant really," he said. "Everyone is just waiting for them to emerge and be contenders, there's no way that they're going to drop off. They've got too many good footballers and they're too strong as a club." The question then is, how do Bulldogs go about beating Emus for the second time? Oxley said it about his side focussing on executing their game plan and retaining that focus no matter what the Emus throw at them. Keeping composure under pressure is something which has proved a challenge so far this season. Defending premiers Cowra, who beat the Bulldogs 46-31, were one side to unsettle the Bathurst players. "We control the game, we control the ball and their job is to try and disrupt us and certainly Cowra disrupted us and in round one Emus did to comeback and make the game close at Endeavour," Oxley said. "We need to maintain our effort under pressure. They're going to be applying pressure and they're going to try and disrupt us, but our goal is to maintain our composure and stick with our game plan when we're under pressure. READ MORE: Bulldogs sink Dubbo Roos, but Oxley wanted a bonus "Being able to make good decisions under pressure is key, when teams have applied pressure to us at times we have made uncharacteristic mistakes. "I mean every side is trying to do the same thing, they're trying to apply pressure to the opposition, but it's how you absorb that pressure and being able to think clearly and execute." Though it is a work in progress, progress is something Oxley has witnessed. A fine example is the work 19-year-old Joe Kermode has done in his maiden season with the Bulldogs. "As young players get more experienced that's what they get better at. Young Joe Kermode, who has been an outstanding edition to the club this year as a winger, he's really improving week to week," Oxley said. Another of the young talents to impress Oxley is second rower Tom Ferguson, but after injuring his ankle in last Saturday's win over Orange City, he'll miss the Emus clash. The experienced Justin Mobbs returns to fill his spot, but that's only one small part of a reshuffled pack Oxley will deploy against Emus. READ MORE: Bulldogs' strong opening half leads to home victory over Orange City "We've played around with our front row, Emus gave us a bit of a hard time, certainly Cowra gave us a hard time and we're trying to secure that set piece ball so we can play a more stable sort of game. "So Peter Fitz [Fitzsimmons] moves to the front row, which is a significant change. Back in 2019 he made the Country side as hooker and while I believe he's far more damaging at number 8, it's important for us to be able to manage our set piece and find a combination that's going to help us grow. "So we've moved to a more experienced front row and we're going to see how that goes this week, but it's a week by week proposition at the moment." Fitzsimmons joins props Lamarn Ma'a and Matt Trapp in the front row, all three bringing with them the experience of representing Central West. But Oxley's options run deeper than that. "We've got some very strong young front rowers in Bailey Warren and Josh Corby, Jessie Gauci," he said. "So we're very fortunate to have so many strong front rowers and it's very competitive in that position, as is the back row." The second row for the clash with Emus will include Josh Corby, who Oxley describes as "a really powerful ball runner, a strong scrummager". Replacing Fitzsimmons at number 8 will be Alex Weal - another player the astute coach has a high opinion of. READ MORE: Bulldogs gain crucial maximum point haul from road trip to Forbes "Alex, he has been a stalwart of the club for a long time and it's been a couple of weeks getting him fit and getting him back into footy, but he showed what he could do against Orange City last weekend in the second half," he said. "He really is a class player." Though Bulldogs have plenty of rugby ahead of them after Saturday's clash with Emus, for Oxley it is never too early to start thinking about how each game can help Bulldogs take a step towards the ultimate goal. It's to play in and win another Blowes Cup grand final. "I love all these sort of hard games because they prepare you for what you are trying to get to and that is a grand final," Oxley said. "I doesn't have to be too big a transition from these really hard games to semi-final footy because each week it's very much a contested game where everything is on the line in my opinion." Though both Bulldogs and Emus will throw everything at trying to win on Saturday, after the rugby finishes there will still be important moments to come as part of memorial day. Bulldogs will be raising money to help Andrew Regan, an Emus player who suffered a severe spinal injury earlier this season. "It's a big one and memorial day makes it even bigger. There'll be a fundraising activity of the selling of the one-off jumpers we got struck for this game which all the proceeds will go to Andrew Regan and his family," Oxley said. "We've had a strong relationship, a very strong respect for each others' clubs over the years and I'm looking forward to a great day of rugby." Kick off in the first grade fixture at Ashwood Park is 3.15pm. 