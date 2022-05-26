news, local-news,

Bathurst-based fire fighters have been fine-tuning their skills, simulating entering a premises during a fire or emergency. The door was designed by Sydney fire fighters and one has been given to each zone in NSW to travel the region and provide crews with a chance to do some forcible entry door training. Kelso Fire Station captain Scott Wilson said the door is a great way to keep their skills up to date and test their equipment. READ ALSO: Calls to improve tree policy after 100-year-old oaks get the chop "So it's been at Kelso for a month or two and soon it will be going around to other stations in the zone," Capt Wilson said. "There's two doors on it, one opens outwards and one opens inwards and it just gives us the option to utilise hooligan tools [door entry tools] and also our hydraulic door entry tools." The simulation prop allows the crews to act out different real life scenarios where doors a locked with a normal or dead lock system. The doors are also made with different types of wood to give fire fighters a chance to perfect their skills using leverage and hydraulic tools to open doors in a fire. READ ALSO: Snow forecast to fall in Central West region early next week "We've got hardwood and softwood timbers to simulate different doors [and] there's a multitude of tools that we can use to gain entry to doors," Capt Wilson said. "Basically this door prop is for your hooligan tools, your sledge axe and our rapid intervention kit." Capt Wilson said the door simulator has been very successful and the crews have enjoyed using it to fine-tune their skills. The prop is one of many training methods implemented by Fire and Rescue NSW to ensure fire fighters are constantly working on their skills. There's a breathing apparatus semi-trailer that visits the Kelso Fire Station annually which is smoked out and filled with furniture. Decked out like a house, the trailer provides crews with an opportunity to perform search and rescue and confined space training. READ ALSO: Bathurst GP responds to health report findings Capt Wilson said a new fire simulator trailer is also about to start travelling to stations, providing different scenarios on a screen for the fire fighters to deal with. "It's all laser guided hoses so we don't have to spray water," Capt Wilson said. "We've got screens that simulate different types of fire so you're using the same weight hose and everything and through lasers you have to put the fire out in the right way, if you don't it keeps burning. "There's a smoke machine in that as well." Capt Wilson said the training prepares them for any situation and he encourages anyone who has concerns about their own fire safety to contact a local fire station and seek advice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/a7049e13-f452-4247-b1dc-6b41d32abe55.JPG/r0_167_4176_2526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg