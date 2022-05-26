sport, local-sport,

GETTING into gear early is what it's all about for the Bathurst Giants when they travel to face the Dubbo Demons in AFL Central West senior men's action on Saturday. Giants are pursuing their second win of the season this weekend, though they could have been chasing their third win instead if they had played out a better first half in their previous meeting with the Demons. Plenty of round one rust was evident in the Giants' game when they welcomed the Demons to George Park 1 last month. The Giants kicked just two goals over the first three quarters to leave themselves a 27-point deficit going into the final term, but the Bathurst men managed to get that gap back to just two points by the full-time siren. Since that match the Giants have not only managed to improve on those starts but they've also pieced together a healthier squad. Giants' James Kennedy believes that with the same group taking to the field each game it will give the team a better chance to develop their connections. "We want to build on what we've been doing and just continually improve week to week. We're just chasing that consistency and looking to get the same team on the paddock," he said. "We've had a few injuries and a couple of people sick so that's been challenging but I think we're moving in the right direction, which is good to see. "We definitely think that we haven't been as good as we know we can be and it's just about working towards that." Giants come into the game off their second derby loss of the season to the Bathurst Bushrangers, but a much closer defeat than the first meeting of the year. The team got off to a much more competitive start in the second game but lost touch with their opponents in the second half. "I think in the first half we were quite competitive before we had a lapse in the third quarter and they kicked away a bit," Kennedy said. "From there it was going to be a tough ask to come back but the last time we played them we went down by 120. This time we went down by 60, so we're moving in the right direction." The 55 to 53 defeat in round one to the Demons was a tough one for the Giants to take, knowing that a full-game performance similar to their fourth quarter would have got the job done. It did at least give the team plenty of early-season talking points and it gives them the confidence that they can beat Dubbo when they put everything together. "I think we just need to play our own game, and get our own style in check, and make sure we've got a four quarter performance," Kennedy said. "We only played one quarter against them last time, and that was the last quarter where we came home with a wet sail. We need to put that together this week, especially because they're such a hard team to play at home. "We need to get our attack off our half back line right and just get it forward quick to get our forwards the opportunity to have the first jump at the ball." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4c8f04bf-68bc-4958-bac4-7bf2e0a9f1b9.jpg/r371_154_3959_2181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg