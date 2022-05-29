news, local-news,

With the Tremain's Mill precinct set to come under new ownership later this year, Australian Milling Museum [AMM] chief executive officer Jess Jennings is hopeful the new owners will continue to back the project, which has been in development since 2018. The site currently houses a number of historic milling items that have been donated by various companies, and the AMM has received a significant amount of state government funding. Dr Jennings said the AMM is looking to maintain a presence at Tremain's Mill with the new landlords. READ ALSO: Bathurst councillor Jess Jennings discusses long-range effectiveness of Tesla vehicles "We're about a month off from finishing the virtual tour of the AMM, with Tremain's Mill to serve as an important backdrop for this project," he said. "The virtual tour will allow AMM website users to go back in time through a digital recreation of what milling looked like in past decades." Outgoing Tremain's Mill owner Stephen Birrell told the Western Advocate earlier this month "the agreement we have with the new purchaser is that they will 'annex' the AMM for future determination." Dr Jennings said there will likely be a need for the museum's collection to be partially housed off-site in the future. READ ALSO: Bathurst Labor Branch president Sue West says Albanese government will cooperate with opposition seats "The collection is growing rapidly, and we're taking large pieces of milling equipment," he said. "Considering the rate of growth, it's unlikely we'll be able to house everything solely at Tremain's Mill, so we'll eventually need a second home." Recently, Dr Jennings hosted a presentation at the Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival about The Power of Flour and Branded: a series of books on Australia's milling history he's co-authored with historian Professor Paul Ashton. He said both books are close to release. "They're currently on their way on the boat from China, and expect to have them in the coming weeks as further promotion for the history of milling," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Catholic teachers and support staff strike for change Dr Jennings said the museum is waiting for a solid capital injection to work towards a physical presence. "We're waiting to hear the outcome of a million-dollar state government grant," he said. "If it comes off, we'll be able to progress rapidly on a final vision for the museum. "We're envisioning a physical and virtual venue, as well as an education program and research component, and we're in the process of commissioning a guided tour for the Bathurst-Step Beyond app on the many different flour bag labels." Dr Jennings said he's already been in discussions with the owners set to acquire Tremain's Mill, and has been impressed with their plans for the precinct. "I'm delighted with the respect they have for heritage, and look forward to see how they'll lift Bathurst as a tourist destination," he said. "These people really know what they're doing, there's no doubt about it. Their past experience and achievements is second to none." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

