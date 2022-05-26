sport, local-sport,

THAT was certainly a big statement. Bjorn Baker's Final Statement ($3 favourite, Brandon Lerena) looked to have too much work left to do in the closing stages of Thursday's second event at Tyers Park but found the turn of foot required to chase down Uno Artie ($6.50, Mikayla Weir). It was difficult to know which side of the track to look at during the last 100 metres of the Pearce's Lithgow Furniture & Bedding CG&E Maiden Plate (1,200 metres). Leader Uno Artie, trained by Garry Frazer, looked for every last reserve of energy along the rail while Final Statement drifted towards the outside of the track in the sprint for home. Final Statement steadied itself and thundered home over the last 50m of the race to win by a half length on the extreme outside of the course, with the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Knippenberg ($4.60, Louise Day) a further length behind Uno Artie in third. Prior to Thursday's victory Final Statement had made just the one career start - a close fourth placing at Tyers Park back in December. The Press Statement x Chelsea Rose three-year-old gelding had been through six trials either side of that sole competitive run, and the wait for worthwhile for the Baker camp. There was a brief but intense fight for the early lead in Thursday's latest race as Jianzhang got the best jump away but was quickly swallowed up by Out 'N Out and Final Statement. Out 'N Out opted to tuck in behind Final Statement, who took up the running under the guidance of Brandon Lerena. Flashlin forced its way forward to sit outside Final Statement while Jianzhang followed along, one out and one back. There was plenty of interest around the race debut of the Maher and Eustace-trained Knippenberg but any punters who got on board would have been nervous seeing the two-year-old caught three wide with no cover for the whole trip. Knippenberg was able to go along with Final Statement as the field headed into the final straight but Flashin, who had been sandwiched between the pair, didn't respond when jockey Tiffany Jeffries asked for more. Out 'N Out continued to run along gamely in pursuit of the leading pair on the turn for home but it was to the inside along the rail where Uno Artie began to lift, hitting the front with 200m to go. Final Statement looked a little out at sea when leading the way and Baker's runner began to drift across the track, allowing Uno Artie to take control of the race. Knippenberg had fought hard to stay in touch after his challenging battle with the breeze but the slight inconvenience from Final Statement's drift in front of him looked to be the final nail in the coffin for his winning hopes. Lerena managed to get Final Statement steadied just in time to begin one last charge for the line, and it proved fruitful. Out 'N Out ($41, Andrew Banks) defied the odds to finish fourth within a length of Knippenberg.

