news, local-news,

A Bathurst bus will be carrying an important message to promote awareness for a progressive brain disorder known as Huntington's Disease. Central West executive officer for Huntington's Disease Awareness, Rachael Brooking, explained that the awareness campaign will involve not only Bathurst but Orange and Dubbo as well. "It's a fantastic feeling to be able to keep within our mission statement and provide education and awareness within the Central West," she said. "Broadening further and further into the region feels amazing." READ MORE: The idea was born out of necessity more than anything else, with the group needing to find a different way to get their voices heard out after COVID-19 restrictions cut back public events they had previously used. "We've found that it's a really eye-catching way of getting the message out. They're bright colours and I've had lots of messages from people saying they've seen the bus travelling around," Ms Brooking said. "I think it gives the families a sense of support and the knowledge that people are starting to talk about this fatal brain disease." The campaign doesn't come cheap though. "We rely heavily on sponsorship from businesses and donations to be able to provide these awareness campaigns," Ms Brooking added. "This has cost us $3000 to run the campaign for a month. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it is for an organisation like ours." Vivability CEO Nick Packham said Huntington's disease affects a number of people in the region. "Vivability is certainly doing a lot of work in developing appropriate services with Huntington's including purpose-built housing," he said. "Huntington's awareness is understanding a little bit about the disease. Often people see it not as a disease but something different. "It's a significant disease that affects quite a large population in the Central West and we're wanting people to be generally aware the disease and the services available to assist people." Huntington's disease is typically inherited from an affected parent, who carries a mutation in the huntingtin gene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/698635be-edc7-44ee-af99-51e41011d941.jpg/r340_490_3951_2530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg