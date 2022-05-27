sport, local-sport,

SHE'S played in more St Pat's versus Souths derbies than any of her team-mates in blue and white, but Jodi Webb still gets nervous before them. After initially planning "on giving it all away" this season, 42-year-old Webb has again returned as part of St Pat's Central West Premier League squad. It's a season Webb's so far enjoying, using her experience to set an example for a talented group of younger Saints she has plenty of admiration for. "I was going to just play Sundays in first grade, but my kids have got sporting commitments on Sunday, so the time for me to play hockey is Saturday afternoon," she said. "The girls are great, there's a lot of good young girls in there, they're not hard to play with. "It's more about being a good role model for them so they understand what is required of you at that level - committing to the team, following through on what you say you you're going to do and also having a bit of fun as well. "They're outstanding players the girls we get to play with, they're better hockey players than we ever were when we were younger, so it's about building a team environment, showing them it's about playing for your team-mates and supporting our great club." READ MORE: Hay scores twice as St Pat's win Central West Premier League Hockey opener READ MORE: Panthers' barrage proves too much for Saints to repel READ MORE: St Pat's defensive masterclass paves way for win over CYMS The passion Webb has for being a Saint is clear and so is her desire to have bragging rights over traditional rivals Souths. Both sides head into the round four match with two wins and a loss, the Saints' superior goal difference putting them one spot ahead of Souths. But as Webb points out, form guides can easily be discarded when it comes to the derby. "I think you get quite nervous playing in games like that, I don't think it matters where you sit on the ladder and if you'd been winning games or losing games, everyone gets up for a local derby," Webb said. "I always get the nerves in the belly when you play the local games. I think you just want to do well, you're playing in front of a home crowd, you're playing in front of family and friends." Though Webb has played in more derbies than she can count, she points out her younger team-mates are also well versed in Pat's-Souths rivalry. "They still play those teams in the junior ranks and the girls they played against in the junior ranks are coming into Souths' Premier League team as well, so I think the rivalry is there right from the minute you're a junior right through," she said. "Nothing changes when you get to Premier League, it's probably just a bit more intense that's all." Webb will likely play a midfield role on Saturday, saying "I'm happy to hang out in the middle and pass the ball around." "It's fun, it's exciting, we get to play in front of our minkey kids and show them what it's like, we get to walk them onto the pitch so we can try and keep building the game," she said. The game starts 12.20pm, followed by the Bathurst City versus Parkes clash on Bob Roach Field.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/9a5440a9-3bdf-4e7f-b3da-6a83c4d7b40c.jpg/r790_429_5472_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg