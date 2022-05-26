sport, local-sport,

One of Dubbo Harness Racing Club's biggest meetings of the year has rolled around once again with the annual show night to take place on Friday. Run in conjunction with the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show, the Harness Racing Club will hold a six-race meeting with a mix of local and travelling trainers to be in the mix. One man who won't have to travel too far for Friday's meeting is John Lew, the Dubbo-based trainer will have three horses go around on Friday night at his home track. While the Lew trio's runs will be spread out, the trainer is optimistic about his chances of getting a few wins, especially in front of what should be a good crowd of spectators celebrating the weekend. "They've drawn good but it's whether are running good," he said. "So hopefully they will go well, you always need a bit of luck on your side. "Show night is always a good night." Lew will have Burrabadine Dancer ($101) run in the Termitrust Pest Control Dubbo Pace (1720m) which also acts as the opening race of the evening. All Spruced Up ($6) is another which will run for Lew on Friday evening, this time in the Blue's Meat Dubbo Pace (2120m) and the trainer believes she shouldn't be too far away from producing a good run. "Last season she went very good for me," he said "She handles the bigger tracks like Bathurst better than what she does the smaller tracks. "She's got a draw for a change and she's had a couple of runs which should harden her up a little bit. "She's a little bit soft for the first or two but it's a nice field. If she can get back to her Parkes form then she'll be up there." Apart from a couple more Dubbo-based trainers, a large majority of the field will be Bathurst-trainer horses, something which Lew likes. "We are lucky we get a lot of Bathurst blokes come to Dubbo," he said. "They bring a lot of strength up." Lew's third and final chance Jogalong Blue ($21) will run in the Grapevine Cafe Pace (1720m) while all three of the trainers' horses will be driven by Greg Lew. Show night is always one of the biggest nights for the club with thousands of people heading through the Showground's gate to go on rides and pick up their show bags but the racing always attracts a strong crowd too. The TAB Long May We Play Pace (1720m) could be the race of the evening, with a wide-open field featuring horses trained by Steve, Nathan and Josh Turnbull, Amanda Coffee, Bernie Hewitt and McKayler Barnes. Friday night's racing will begin with the Termitrust Pest Control Dubbo Pace (1720m) which is set to start at 6:14pm.

