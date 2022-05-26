Man arrested in Orange expected to be charged with murder after teenager shot and killed

news, local-news,

A man arrested in Orange is expected to be charged with the murder of an aspiring lawyer, a killing allegedly sparked by a fight between teenage boys on Valentine's Day. Omar Elomar, a relative of dead terrorist Mohamed Elomar, died after being shot in the chest at close-range at Miller Park, in Miller on February 15, 2020. Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said two groups had organised on social media to meet at Miller. READ MORE: The meeting "manifested itself into a violent, murderous act", Det Supt Doherty said on Thursday, May 26. "Omar was dragged out of the front side of the car and shot dead, which I don't think really anyone would expect to happen from what was initially two kids fighting. Next thing someone has been shot dead, a day later, as a result of that." In February 2020, a then 18-year-old teenager was charged on separate occasions over his alleged involvement in the murder but has since been acquitted. "The angst caused by that fight between the family and friends of those two kids, it's escalated very quickly until what happened to Omar on the following night," Det Supt Doherty said. "It's only been a matter of just over 24 hours we went from two teenagers fighting to someone ... police will allege, producing a firearm and (someone being) shot." Investigators were assisted by officers attached to Central West Police District and South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad throughout the operation. Police expect to charge all four men with murder. "It's been over two years, probably a challenging investigation for the police, but also probably two years of anguish for the family as well," Det Supt Doherty added. He said he was pleased to provide some answers to the family, but believed there were more people with information, who he urged to come forward. One of the men arrested on Thursday has also been named in a previous Supreme Court trial linked with the case. The Orange man was taken to Orange Police Station, awaiting charges. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

