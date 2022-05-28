A sleek new look for your Western Advocate, in print and online

news, local-news,

Bathurst's trusted daily newspaper and leading breaking-news website get a smart new look next week as the Western Advocate introduces an exciting expanded offering for digital subscribers. From Tuesday, May 31, westernadvocate.com.au switches on a sleek and stylish new digital design that will make Bathurst's best local news and sport coverage faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop. The print edition of the Western Advocate also unveils a refreshed design on Tuesday, when newspaper readers will notice a cleaner, less cluttered, more contemporary presentation of the day's headlines, stories and pictures. Editor Jacinta Carroll said the redesign of the newspaper and website reflected the modern style and sensibility of Bathurst and would strengthen the Western Advocate for the future. "As we've shown with our popular mobile app and our newsletters and breaking-news alerts, we are always looking to adapt and evolve the way we present the news in response to how our readers prefer to consume information," Carroll said. "For our loyal print audience and our growing family of digital subscribers Tuesday's refresh delivers a more sophisticated look and feel and a more engaging reading experience. "So whether you're reading the printed paper or scrolling through the latest news on your phone, we might look a bit different to the Western Advocate you've come to know, but we remain the Western Advocate you've always trusted." Tuesday's website changes also introduce an exciting expansion of the Western Advocate digital subscription offer. As well as access to all of the news, sport, opinion and lifestyle reading produced by the masthead's team of journalists and photographers in Bathurst, the new-look website will also unlock for subscribers all of the local community coverage of publisher ACM's other titles in the NSW Central West, including the trusted mastheads serving Orange, Blayney, Cowra, Dubbo, Parkes, Forbes, Mudgee and Lithgow. While new visitors to westernadvocate.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe for access, existing subscribers will enjoy the extra coverage of these communities at no extra charge. Carroll said the challenges of the past two years had shown how important local and regional news was to the Bathurst community. "By offering subscribers access to the news coverage from across the Central West we're giving our loyal readers the best possible value, with all your Bathurst news plus wider regional coverage," she said. "Our subscription packages allow readers to choose the way they want to support us to continue delivering journalism and information that serves the community." Subscribers will have access to the digital replicas of all of the region's weekly newspapers as well as each day's edition of the Western Advocate, allowing users to flip through every page of their favourite papers and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. Tuesday's revamped website is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are and its new streamlined functions make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. The design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users across the ACM network who have tested its features over recent months. The Western Advocate is one of the 14 daily newspapers published by ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 mastheads stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

