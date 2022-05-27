Significant rain on the forecast for Bathurst early next week

news, local-news,

A WET start to the week has been forecast for the Bathurst region. As of Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting close to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday. The wettest day on the forecast was Monday, where there was a 95 per cent chance of any rain. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Up to 15mm could fall, with the Bureau expecting rain from the afternoon onward. The forecast included a 90 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, with the best case scenario being 10mm. The rain could continue on Wednesday, where there was a 50 per cent chance of any rain. Bathurst has so far recorded 42.4mm of rain throughout May, which is 1.2mm more than the long-term average for the month.

