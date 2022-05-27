sport, local-sport,

THE positive way Dubbo Macquarie FC travelled for their previous Western Premier League clash has Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford on alert for his team's upcoming fixture against them. Bathurst '75 can stay in touch with league leaders Panorama FC, or potentially overtake them, with a win away to Macquarie this Saturday. The Bathurst squad come into the match off a 2-0 success against Parkes Cobras, while Macquarie gave the competition leaders a scare in a 2-1 defeat. Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said Macquarie showed some positive passages of play in that game. "From what I saw I thought they made a good account of themselves. I thought they were outplayed in the first half but they turned things around in the second half and became more resilient," he said. "They picked up a goal as well, which made the game interesting. They travelled well away from home ... so they'll be difficult. They haven't had the greatest of results but I expect to travel to Dubbo and expect a good challenge." The Bathurst club are keen to get through their upcoming games with Dubbo Macquarie and Orange Waratahs with a pair of victories before a bye gives them a chance to recuperate. "There's definitely been small improvements in what we've done. We've kept two clean sheets and I'd say that defensively we were better last week than the week before," he said. "There's still players in and out and we've been moving guys around, so it's good to have some versatility. I think at the moment we just have to get better at managing games, like in our game against Parkes where we gave them too many opportunities towards the end. "We need to understand that sometimes it's best to just slow down, put a foot on the ball and start things again. We need to stop turning the ball over and forcing ourselves to defend for extended periods of time." Hayden Barnes and Nikki Spice are expected to return to the fold for '75 this weekend. Kick-off is 4pm at Victoria Park.

