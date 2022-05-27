sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE put on 100 points in the space of two games but Bathurst Panthers will go into this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership derby against St Pat's at Jack Arrow oval expecting a tougher assignment. The Panthers offence is currently one of the most dangerous looking outfits in the competition and they'll need more of that scorching football to turn around the result of the previous derby clash with the Saints. The 32-30 defeat at Carrington Park back in April was an entertaining affair for spectators but not a game Panthers look back on fondly, after they let a second half lead slip. Panthers have found consistency in both their playstyle and their lineup since that contest and that's got player-coach Jake Betts feeling good ahead of the big weekend. "We're looking forward to it, as you always do for a derby. That's especially the case after how the last game went. We're hoping to turn the tables," he said. "We've made a few changes since then. We've kept that team the same over the last two weeks and it's really starting to gel." Panthers' halves have gone through chopping and changing in the early rounds but the latest iteration, of Noah Griffiths and Willie Wright, have found a groove. They've been instrumental in massive wins over Orange Hawks (46-4) and Cowra Magpies (64-10) "Willie and Noah are building a really good combination and hopefully that continues to progress," he said. "We're very fortunate to have a lot of halves and a great bunch of young blokes coming through like Jacko [Jackson Carter]. "At the moment Noah and Willie are playing well and compliment each other. Noah organises and does his thing, and that frees up Willie to play his natural game." With their offence not being a concern at the moment it's in defence where the Panthers are looking to lift their game. Betts said it was a sore point for his side in the first derby. "We spoke about it at training. It's in the middle where we need to tidy up. That's where we were most disappointing. They scored a lot of their points in and around the ruck off [Pat's hooker] Haydo [Hayden Bolam], he's a class footy player," he said. "We just have to be on the ball and not get lazy." Tommy Lemmich will be the sole change for the Panthers from last week's team that thumped Cowra, with a replacement player on the bench yet to be announced. The game will kick-off at 4.10pm to round out a big day of rugby league at the venue. The under 11s start the day's play from 9.30am.

