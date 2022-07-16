There was a time not too long ago where Bathurst musician Dave Webb was worried being 'the only rock guy' in a more folk-oriented original music scene was working against him getting regional gigs.
But the vocalist and guitarist has soared into 2022 with a series of prized gig opportunities in Sydney and Canberra with The Dave Webb Project, which also includes Kaitlyn Baker on bass and Todd Brownlow on drums.
And with an EP release-A Second to Surface- fast approaching, Webb and his band are out to prove there's still a firm place for original rock music among regional audiences.
"I don't think rock music ever died, our perception of it did," he said.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a 'rock guy' and was lucky enough to fulfil this dream for a time in my first band, Pilot, but as it goes when you're young and have no idea, you split up and move on to other things.
"But when COVID happened, I had to reassess what should take priority in life, and after the release of three singles- 'Sunrise' and 'Unfinished Sculpture' from the Pilot days, and 'The World Stopped Turnin''-it brought the fire back into my songwriting."
A Second to Surface will see The Dave Webb Project blend old with new, with the six-track EP named after one of Webb's previous bands.
"We had a demo, but it never eventuated to a proper EP, and I always wanted to revisit these songs and do them justice," Webb said.
"The first five songs are more or less true to what they were originally, but the sixth song has plenty of inspiration from the now. I had to rewrite the vocals because I couldn't remember them."
If you're familiar with Webb's 80s-tinged rock that was commonplace with Momentum, which he still performs in on occasion with partner Lauren Hagney, the new music he's about to put out adopts a significantly heavier tone, both in sound and theme.
'Make a Stand' cruises along with a rumbling ambience not too similar to Australian alt-metal stalwarts The Butterfly Effect, while 'Become the Demon', complete with death growls and scintillating solos, evokes the heaviness of Trivium and Machine Head.
As a passionate Metallica fan at heart, Webb said the metal-oriented edge to the new songs is no accident.
"That part of me has never really disappeared, and the EP is certainly heavy on guitar solos and different vocal techniques," he said.
The Dave Webb Project has also benefitted from well-received gigs at a host of noteworthy Australian music venues, including Sydney's Frankie's Pizza and Canberra's The Basement.
Webb said having Baker and Brownlow on board has added a great deal of depth to the songs live.
"Todd was in Pilot, and we've always had a tight musical bond, but it still feels renewed as we hadn't performed together in over a decade. Its been nice to reconnect both as bandmates and mates," he said.
"And Kaitlyn, well, she makes us sound good. Interestingly enough, someone pulled Todd aside at a gig and said how great it was that we're giving a girl a chance, but Kaitlyn's in this band because she's bloody talented."
Webb said he sees a positive future for original rock music in Bathurst and the wider Central West, with the recent three-act metal show at The Farmers Arms showing there's an appetite for it.
"It would be great to reignite that 'rock' aspect of live music," he said.
"While it's certainly great to see a host of incredibly talented acoustic and folk-oriented acts cater for audiences who want to sit down and enjoy a meal, rock music gives people permission to jump around and engage with the performance, and there's no doubt locals are calling out for it."
A Second to Surface will be released on Friday, August 26, and will be accompanied by a launch event at Keystone 1889 that night.
For more information, visit The Dave Webb Project's Facebook page.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
