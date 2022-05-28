sport, local-sport,

SOMETIMES two teams leave a drawn match feeling equally upbeat about the outcome but that certainly wasn't the case in Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership Bathurst derby between St Pat's and Panthers at Jack Arrow Oval. Panthers found two converted tries in the space of the final three minutes to snare a 26-all draw out of nowhere, while St Pat's were left to rue a couple of defensive blunders that cost them a second consecutive win over their rivals this year. Josh Rivett nailed a high-pressure post-siren conversion after a Claude Gordon try to salvage a point for the Panthers, who had scored twice at the death despite being down a player. The men in black were the camp who left the ground feeling better about the result, especially after getting away with poor second half discipline and errors that derailed them from the dominant football they'd recently been delivering. "We were lucky to get away with that, to be honest. When Willie [Wright] was sent off I thought she was all over. The boys really stuck on though and were lucky enough to come away with a point," Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said. "That second half was pretty ordinary. We were finding some joy through the middle but then for some reason we went away from that. There was some silly sideways football, Pat's shut us down and we started to get frustrated. "Our scramble defence was really good though. That's something we can be happy about." Panthers got the scoring underway in the third minute through try machine Desi Doolan, and were threatening to go over again five minutes later before coughing the ball up. Saints halfback Tim Holman scooped the ball up and ran 80 metres downfield to put the hosts ahead 6-4. Pat's then made the most of a fresh set of six close to the Panthers line to score an unconverted try on the left wing through Derryn Clayton. Midway through the half Matt Beattie kicked a penalty after a Panthers high shot. However, Panthers capitalised on the sin binning of Matt Ranse to score twice inside last five minutes of the half. Hudson White dived over from dummy half to score against his former club before Dylan Miles got on the end of a perfectly weighted Noah Griffiths grubber kick to give Panthers a 14-12 lead at the break. Pat's came out the much stronger side in the new half and reclaimed an 18-14 lead when Aaron Mawhinney scooped up a dropped bomb. Panthers survived 10 minutes without the sin binned Jeremy Gordon but after the centre returned to the field Pat's were in once again through Mawhinney. Pat's looked to have put the result beyond doubt with five minutes to go when another penalty goal to Beattie - earned after Willie Wright's sin bin - made it 26-14. Panthers then secured the unlikeliest of draws when Griffiths scored after a Pat's error before Claude Gordon scored inside the last minute of play to give Rivett his crucial conversion opportunity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/339f93dc-de10-4de6-8e26-e58a9879afae.JPG/r171_594_3851_2673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg