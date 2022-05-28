sport, local-sport,

GOALS might currently be elusive for Bathurst City, but skipper Erin Cobcroft is maintaining the faith her side can find reward for their efforts. When they do she thinks City will be a team to make their Central West Premier League Hockey rivals take note. On Saturday at Bob Roach Field, City suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Parkes. While Cobcroft acknowledged it was the second round in a row her side hadn't scored, she pointed out that City created attacking chances. That's why she has faith. "We fought hard, we kept the effort up, we just can't convert at the moment," she said. "We are starting to find each other up front, it's just that final touch that we need. "We had the chances, we were really unlucky with that one Em Thompson got in which was just outside the circle. "So we're creating those chances, we've just got to get that final touch. Once it clicks it will click, once you click you don't unclick and that's what I'm looking forward to and have faith in." City went into the match missing strikers Ellie Bestwick and Taylor Grabham, who were on Bathurst under 15s representative duty. Their defence was also missing goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall and fullback Sarah McCusker, but those who did line up absorbed plenty of pressure. READ MORE: Bathurst City improves, but goes down 3-0 to Orange United READ ALSO: St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers play out 26-all draw in second derby READ ALSO: Weekes sinks the boot into Emus as Bulldogs win again In the first quarter City repelled four Parkes penalty corners, the visitors coming closest to scoring from open play when a Casey Miles attempt struck the post. It was in the second quarter the damage was done by Parkes, a nice Miles pass setting up Meg Searl then two minutes later Eloisa Purtell added another. Bathurst City did pressure after that - another step and Thompson's strike would have been declared a goal - but they couldn't drag themselves back into the contest. "That's the problem, all it takes is a two-three minute period and you're gone," Cobcroft said. "But I think defensively we were really solid, they had a lot short corners against us, so I think that really speaks for our defence, the fact that we kept them down to two goals. "The losses are losses and we can't do anything about it, as long as we use them as learning experiences and got back and train and get better." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

