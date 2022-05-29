news, local-news,

The Central West region is on track for a dumping of snow, to mark the first day of winter. According to the Bureau of Meteorology's weather tracking program MetEye, there's expected to be widespread falls of snow on Wednesday morning around 4am. Snowfall is expected to occur in Orange, Oberon, Blayney and Jenolan Caves, as well as the high country between Lithgow and Bathurst. READ MORE: Earlier forecast late last week indicated that snow was likely to fall near Jenolan Caves and the high country between Bathurst and Lithgow, however, on Sunday the forecast had changed to be more widespread across the region. Temperatures across the region are expected to plummet across the two days, with a high of seven degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday and a low of 1 and -1 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Oberon is expected to be even colder, with a high of 4 and 3 and a low of -2 and -4 across Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6e0df210-1e9a-4396-af41-9d968847affc.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg