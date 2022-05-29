sport, local-sport,

TEN penalty corners, a glut of circle penetrations and only one goal to show for it - St Pat's coach Bec Clayton says her side was its own worst enemy on Saturday. Though the 6-1 loss the Saints suffered to Souths in the Central West Premier League Hockey derby may have pointed to a lack of opportunities for Clayton's side, that was far from the case. What it was a case of is Souths capitalising on its chances at Bob Roach Field and the Saints being unable to do likewise. "We were our own worst enemy today. We had a lot of ball, a lot of attack, a lot of possession, especially up in their 25 and that just goes to show what happens when you don't put goals away," Clayton said. "The way we were passing the ball around, we were finding it quite easy to come up the field, but it just didn't click in the circle. "But Souths, anything they had inside the circle they just popped away, they were really good at finishing today." READ MORE: Cobcroft has faith that Bathurst City will click in attack READ MORE: Webb has experience but she's still got derby nerves READ MORE: St Pat's defensive masterclass paves way for win over CYMS Just as missed chances in attack hurt the Saints, the blue and whites' usually resolute defence was not on show either. "It's really disappointing that those first three goals, defensively we were just loose, they'd just get one touch and they were in. So we need to be a lot tighter defensively," Clayton said. "That score line, that's probably what disappoints me the most, that was not a 6-1 game. But anyway, it is what it is." Though Clayton says her side has "got to look at ourselves around that loss", she had praise for her opponents. The Saints coach was impressed by the intensity and desire shown by Souths. "Souths just wanted that way more today. They had the aggression in both circles, attacking and defensive, they didn't give us an inch in that circle and we were giving them a mile," she said. "They absolutely had that desire today, way more than what we did. You know if they keep playing like that, they'll be very tough to beat." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e30ea796-1bc5-4300-a783-9545e3fffaa9.JPG/r0_327_4928_3111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg