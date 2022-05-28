sport, local-sport,

Consistency has been the biggest issue for the Dubbo Kangaroos this season and while they weren't perfect on Saturday, the performance at Orange City was a step in the right direction. For the first time this season the Roos have won back-to-back Blowes Clothing Cup matches after a clinical first-half showing set-up a 30-19 win over the Lions. After a win over Forbes seven days earlier, the Roos were on the front foot almost immediately on Saturday and raced out to a 20-0 half-time lead. City was vastly improved in the second half but Roos fullback Calub Cook - who was instrumental in his side's win - was delighted to secure the win away from home. "When we've been playing away, we've had some rough starts and our goal today was to kick off the first ten and show what we were made of and play how we know we can play," he said after the win. "It's an unreal feeling to start well just like we wanted and to continue on for the full 80 was a beautiful performance. Full credit to the boys, especially the forwards, they stepped up for the entire game...I've got no words to describe them. "Credit to City to pick up the fight in the second half, but we regathered ourselves, rallied back and put our foot down and executed." Asked if he hoped this was a turning point in what has been an up and down year so far, Cook responded: "I hope and pray." For City, it was more of the same and the result keeps the Lions at the foot of the ladder without a win. "It was just the intensity," City winger Jya Little said of his side's slow start. "We came out firing but a lack of communication got to us a little bit." Lions hooker Darcy Holmes, who scored a double in the loss, agreed. "We just didn't seem to click on at the start," he said. "We were a bit flat and it took us a while to kick into gear." Two tries and the boot of Josh Bass powered the Roos forward early on but when the second half kicked off the Lions found their bite and tries for Josh Tremain and Holmes brought it back to 20-12. "Obviously the first half didn't go as we wanted, but the second half we came out all guns blazing which is how we wanted to start the game," Little said. "All our intensity picked up and we wanted to put one on for the boys." City were unable to build on that momentum however and Bass would hit back with a try of his own. Another try to the Roos pushed the lead out to 18, before Tremain barged over for his second of the day in the dying stages. Despite suffering their sixth loss from six games so far this season, Holmes was hopeful that things would start to turn around soon. "(The second half) gives us a lot of confidence that we can compete with a good team," he said. "We just have to keep trying, kick into gear a bit earlier and we'll be able to beat some teams and play some good footy."

