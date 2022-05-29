sport, local-sport,

TO score a hat-trick in any Central West Premier League Hockey game is impressive, but when Souths talent Sophie McCauley pulled it off on Saturday it carried special significance too. It was an effort which helped Souths to their biggest win over St Pat's in recent years at Bob Roach Field, the scoreboard at full-time reading 6-1. It was an effort which helped Souths retain the Corby Cup - a trophy which was first introduced into the competition in 2012. It was also an effort which came on a day players from Souths and St Pat's acknowledged the contribution to hockey made by the late Ange Brown. "It was very, very special," McCauley said. "We came down early and were in with the minkey kids and having them run on, then with the arm bands and ribbons as well, it was really special. "It was 100 percent emotional, everyone was really, really nervous before the game. There was a lot of emotion in the changerooms. "But I think that gave us a lot of drive, we had something to play for, it wasn't just another game. Especially against St Pat's at home, they're a quality side and there's lot of friends in that team." McCauley's first goal came six minutes into the contest. Young gun Sam Brown - who was strong all day in attack - drew a penalty corner and from the set play McCauley blasted home. "It felt good off the stick, but I was bit worried before it went in. But it was nice to get that one early and sort of settle the nerves a bit," she said. "Managing to hold them out like we did, they were in our 25 for the first 10 minutes of that first quarter and we were just under the pump. "So to get that one opportunity and convert I think was really special for everyone." READ MORE: Saints create but can't convert in Central West Premier League Hockey derby READ MORE: Cobcroft has faith that Bathurst City will click in attack READ MORE: Souths hope to hold onto cup in women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby Three minutes into the second quarter Souths went 2-0 up, the goal again coming from a penalty corner play with Emma White the person to find the mark. But White's efforts in defence - and that of her Souths team-mates as well - was just as crucial in the two blues' win. In the first half they repelled six Saints penalty corner plays. In total it took Pat's 10 attempts from the set piece to breach Souths' defence. With a 2-0 half-time lead the confidence of Souths grew and they continued to apply pressure when play resumed. Mish Somers came up with a goal line clearance for the Saints in the 35th minute, but moments later nothing could stop a brilliant Ali Stanford deflection. McCauley added another before Paige Hay finally got the Saints on the board with just under eight minutes remaining. But rather than that moment sparking a Saints fight back, it spurred Souths on. Souths goalkeeper Steph Hines continued to frustrated Pat's, fullback Georgia Kearney also making a brilliant goal line save. McCauley and Stanford then added to their tallies - striking from penalty corner plays to add to the Saints' frustration. "It's probably our biggest win against them in Premier League recently. It's a good feeling," McCauley said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/65ae62ca-4c21-45d6-840f-7ee5c6b9ecd1.JPG/r0_529_4096_2843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg