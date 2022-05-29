news, local-news,

A healthy crowd of more than 200 people braved the cool weather on Sunday, in the first Million Paws Walk since 2019. Usually a yearly fundraiser for the RSPCA Bathurst Branch, the Million Paws Walk has been unable to run for the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. RSPCA Bathurst Branch committee member Margaret Gaal said it was great to see so many people bringing their dog for a walk and raising funds. "We had a fabulous turnout," she said. "This year is a little bit different because it is our litmus test, to see how we'll go next year. I reckon next year will be bigger and better." Ms Gaal was thrilled by the wide variety of dogs that came along on the day. "I don't know how many breeds there are in the world but I reckon we had most of them here," she said. "They were all shapes and sizes and they were all really good. All on leads, not running around and being naughty. People were given poop bags to clean up after their dogs, as they've been walking. "The dogs have also been given beef treats." Ms Gaal said a number of groups in the community have been generous in the items that had been donated, that were ultimately raffled off. "We have our raffles and we've got some fabulous prices, like Petbarn donated $1000. It's absolutely terrific," she said. "We've got a Darrell Lea chocolate box, that was given to us by Darrell Lea. "We've been selling dog jackets, beanies, bandanas, T-shirts, a little bit of everything. "The raffle tickets were $1 each, so we did quite well. "We had a committed team of volunteers on the day and we've had some great support from our state MP [Paul Toole]." Ms Gaal said the fundraiser is important because of the tireless work that is carried out by volunteers at the RSPCA Bathurst Branch. "Our Bathurst branch, we look after those in Bathurst, but Lithgow, Cowra and Oberon as well," she said. "We help across those towns because we think it's important. We mostly desex, but sometimes people will ring and say, 'I've got problems with my dog, who got hit by a car'. We go out and help them. "The RSPCA inspectors come along and we ask if they can help out. They might go along to a hoarder and the hoarder might get rid of 15-20 dogs or cats and keep five. We'll help them with desexing the five." The Million Paws Walk was inaugurated in Queensland back in 1994 and has expanded to over 100 locations across Australia.

