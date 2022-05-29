sport, local-sport,

"It's pretty wet." That line from jockey Winona Costin was all you needed to know about Sunday's meeting at Wellington Race Club. Only one race was able to be run, Costin combining with the Lee and Cherie Curtis-trained Inequality to win, before the rest of the meeting was abandoned due to the state of the track. The Wellington Race Club surface was rated a Heavy 10 when racing began and after that first event some jockeys raised concerns about slipping and the footing of the track. That led to the meeting being abandoned and another blow being dealt to the Wellington club. The Wellington Boot meeting was cancelled twice due to a waterlogged track in March, so the $100,000 Wellington cup was shifted to Sunday. The cup, which had attracted a star-studded field, was given a third chance as it is a qualifying event for November's $2 million Big Dance at Randwick. Racing NSW had not confirmed if it would be getting another date and if the rest of the meeting would be run on another day as of Sunday afternoon. READ ALSO: It's a golden gig as Hewitt steers a hat-trick in Dubbo READ ALSO: McCauley's derby hat-trick is extra special for Souths READ ALSO: Weekes sinks the boot into Emus as Bulldogs win again "It's terribly disappointing," Wellington Race Club secretary Dale Jones said. "This cup had been postponed to today and it was a qualifier for the Big Dance and that's why we had trainers such as Gai Waterhouse having horses here. "There was horses coming from the Central Coast and further north. Basically they were coming from most of the state." The Wellington track received 16mls of water on Friday and another 2mls on Saturday afternoon. A heavy fog also remained around Wellington on Sunday morning, keeping the track damp. As dejected as Jones was, he said there was no arguing when it came to safety. "When the jockeys raise a safety issue you've got no alternative but to call it off because safety is paramount," he said. Sunday's lone winner, Inequality, was an impressive one. After placing twice in the first four starts pf his career, the two-year-old was sent west by the Rosehill-based Curtis team in the hope of getting the first win out of the way. Inequality jumped a $1.90 favourite and justified that status by winning by more than three lengths from Clint Lundholm's Dubbo hope The Big Seal ($10) and Scarzel ($7.50). "Once we were able to take the lead on the fence he travelled really nicely and I was able to skip ahead down the hill and around the corner. Her was very strong late," Costin told Sky Racing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/8599640f-9099-42a7-ba37-4608fb1e0efb.jpg/r0_297_979_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg