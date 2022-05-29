sport, local-sport,

The powerhouse centre pairing of Jeremy Thurston and Brydon Ramien starred for Dubbo CYMS during Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership win over Nyngan. Both centres scored doubles at Apex Oval as CYMS made it five successive victories by downing the gallant Tigers 38-12. Two of the more physical outside backs in the competition, Thurston and Ramien provide real impact on the edges and their form has meant the Fishies have barely missed the presence of Jyie Chapman. Long-regarded as one of the best outside backs in the western area, multiple premiership winner Chapman suffered a foot injury in round three and has been sidelined since. READ MORE: St Pat's watch 12 point derby lead evaporate in three minutes READ MORE: St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers play out 26-all draw in second derby READ MORE: Ten years after Derryn Clayton scored in St Pat's shock grand final win, he still loves beating Panthers Ramien, more often used from the bench as an impact player by CYMS coach Shawn Townsend, has stepped in admirably and benefitted from the extra minutes. "I love being out there and playing the full game. That's a massive thing for me," Ramien said after Sunday's win. "That's why he (Townsend) put me out there, to give me a few more minutes. "Chappo is a big loss for us but hopefully he'll be back soon." As pleased as he was with his own game on Sunday, Ramien struggled to find the words to describe Thurston. After a relatively quiet first half by his lofty standards, Thurston burst into life in the second stanza. After conceding the first try, CYMS led 22-6 at the break and were the first to score after the restart when winger Ali Beale burst clear along the sideline before kicking infield, where Thurston was waiting to scoop the ball up and plant it down. His highlight-reel worthy moment came five minutes later when he got the ball in space and a weaving 50m run bamboozled the Tigers defence and left the grasping at nothing but air. That try helped take the score out to 34-6 and then Ramien added the icing late on when he finished off a move that started with a smart chip kick from five-eighth Alex Bonham inside his own half. "Jez (Thurston), it's just incredible what he does," Ramien said. "He amazes me with what he does some days." Sunday's result keeps CYMS at the top of the Peter McDonald Premiership's Group 11 pool and only unbeaten Group 10 pacesetter Orange CYMS has a better record after seven rounds. "We're always working to improve as much as we can," Ramien added. "Especially in this new comp. There's some quality sides on the other side of the comp and we want to be up there with them and we expect to be up there." For Nyngan, Sunday's loss was a frustrating one. The captain-coach scored the opening try of the day but the sin-binning of back-rower Jyde Dwyer for a second shoulder charge when the Tigers led 6-4 was a big moment. CYMS scored twice while Dwyer was off the field and the Tigers - already missing players through injury and relying on others to back-up from reserve grade - were facing an uphill task. "When you've got three or four off the bench who have already played 80 minutes of footy (in reserve grade) it's hard," Neill said. "We knew we would struggle numbers-wise and we had probably 10 injuries throughout the club and coming up against a team like CYMS, they had 10 on the bench in reggies and juniors so it's always going to be a tough ask." While the loss was disappointing, there were positives for Neill. The Tigers scored the final try of the day after they refused to roll over and produced some strong defence in the final 20 minutes. The performance of debutant Josh Bermingham was also hugely promising. Someone who played under 20s at Wests Tigers and has spent time in Sydney, the Warren product is now back in his home region and his kicking game and organisation stood out at Apex Oval. It still wasn't enough to get over the green and white wave of consistency on Sunday. Neill scored the opener but CYMS dominated the ball from there and tries for Corey Drew, Billy Sing, Ramien and Ali Beale - the latter following a flowing move from the right corner all the way to the left edge - had CYMS up by 16 at the break. The loss of Sing to a head knock and Corey Drew to a hip complaint in the second half was a blow but it did little to slow the momentum of CYMS, who are averaging more than 30 points a game this season. "We're working on our combinations and we're turning up for each other," Ramien said. "We're working on starting better ... but this year the main thing is our defence. "It turned around against Parkes (a 28-6 win in round four) and that's where we brought ourselves back into this comp." Elsewhere in the Group 11 pool on Sunday, Parkes produced its best effort of the season to defeat Macquarie 36-22 and Forbes scored a 44-20 win over Wellington.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/590d4ce7-aed6-48c2-a6b3-e173034e1537.JPG/r0_1098_7119_5120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg