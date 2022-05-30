A host of representatives involved in the Indigenous health sector gathered in Bathurst on Monday in a shared bid to raise awareness around the harmful impact of tobacco smoking.
The Western NSW Local Health District [WNSWLHD], in collaboration with Koori Quitline, hosted a free event at the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Lands Council [Bathurst LALC] to support the healing of Country.
Participants took part in a native Hibiscus planting ceremony, weaving workshop and educational sessions about staying smoke free during pregnancy and beyond.
Koori Quitline co-ordinator Kerindy Clarke said the event was held in conjunction with World No Tobacco Day, which is observed each year on May 31 to inform the public on the dangers of using tobacco.
"The theme of this year's World No Tobacco Day is the highlight the substance's harmful effect on the environment, which is not only caused by cigarettes, but vapes as well," Ms Clarke said.
"There's been a bit of discussion around vaping and its local impact, but overall, we're discussing how to better protect the environment from smoking's footprint."
An estimated 20 billion cigarettes are smoked annually in Australia, with seven billion cigarette butts discarded as litter.
With the current rise in vaping rates, there is also concern for the rise in waste with these single-use plastic products.
Bathurst resident Vanessa Kendall, who works locally as a Koori Quitline counsellor, said caring for Country is important to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, especially for those who are looking to kick smoking habits.
"There's still a high rate of Aboriginal people smoking in our community, which is why Koori Quitline has a host of counsellors running a series of targeted programs," Ms Kendall said.
"On a daily basis, I speak to anywhere between 10 to 20 clients, providing counselling, coaching programs and weekly check-ins to see how each client is faring.
"While it's hard for anyone to quit smoking, Indigenous Australians find it even more difficult due a number of factors, such as intergenerational trauma."
Ms Kendall said the four D's system- delay, deep breaths, drink water and distractions- has proven particularly successful in keeping Indigenous Australians off smoking.
"Changes to daily routine can also be helpful," she said.
Aboriginal Maternal Infant Health Service [AMIHS] worker Alicia Powell said the rate of smoking among expectant Indigenous mothers is a key issue in regional areas.
"Smoking rates among Aboriginal women are around 47 per cent as opposed to seven per cent for non-Aboriginal women," Ms Powell said.
"My role involves comprehensive bookings with the AMIHS midwife for general health and smoking cessation screenings, where we're able to measure carbon monoxide levels of the mother and baby and offer strategies to quit or cut down on smoking."
Ms Powell said AMIHS operates across the WNSWLHD, including remote communities in Far Western NSW.
For support to quit smoking call the Quitline on 13 78 48 or visit the icanquit.com.au or the Koori Quitline's Facebook page.
