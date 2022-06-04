Four members of the Eglinton Rural Fire Service (RFS) have been acknowledged for decades of dedication to the community.
Garry Bennett, Maurice McMillen, Greg Ingersole and the late Tony Wall were named life members at a ceremony last Saturday night, honouring their long-term commitment to the local brigade.
Mr Bennett, Mr McMillen and Mr Ingersole were given a life membership plaque, while Mr Wall's was accepted on his behalf by his widow.
Eglinton Rural Fire Service captain Steve Plummer said all members have gone above and beyond for the community for over 40 years and are extremely deserving of the recognition.
He said to receive life membership was a mark of extraordinary dedication and commitment, exemplary service and above all else an opportunity to recognise those members who our brigade would not be what it is today.
"These guys have certainly done more than enough for their community, it's not really measurable what these guys have achieved," Capt. Plummer said.
"I would dare say that these awards are well overdue to be honest, I can't speak highly enough of all of them."
The four life membership recipients were instrumental in the establishment of the current Eglinton Fire Station on Freemantle Road.
With the station built before the service started providing financial assistance, Mr Bennett, Mr McMillen, Mr Ingersole and Mr Wall had to raise the funds themselves.
Throughout his time with the brigade, Mr Bennett has been a captain, a deputy and a mentor, who has guided every member of the team at some point.
"Garry always strives to garner the best from every member of our team, and has guided our brigade through many challenges and changes throughout the years," Capt. Plummer said.
Mr McMillen is the station's group captain and not only supports the local team but supports surrounding brigades as well. His leadership qualities were acknowledged within the brigade, with Capt. Plummer saying Mr McMillen consistently ensures that our team has what it needs to do their best.
Mr Ingersole has supported, fostered and developed countless firefighters both in the Eglinton station and the broader NSWRFS community.
"Greg is also well known for his care and stewardship of our beloved vintage Dennis Pumper, and as the man who can fix or MacGyver just about anything," Capt Plummer said.
Mr Wall was honoured for his extraordinary and exemplary service to the brigade, he was remembered as a beloved, reliable and hard working member of the team.
"Tony was well known for his love of the Bulk Water, and was a face and name known throughout our district," Capt. Plummer said.
"Our brigade was devastated by his passing, and feel proud to posthumously recognise his extraordinary and exemplary service."
The Eglinton Rural Fire Service took to Facebook thanking the four members for their efforts, saying their names will remain synonymous with the local brigade for years to come.
