She runs the clocks, works the microphone and looks after the every day running of the Cooke Park Hockey Centre.
Meet Kelly Grant, a major force behind hockey in Bathurst.
As 2IC to the centre manager, Kelly does everything from checking the fields, ordering the food for the canteen to making sure there is enough toilet paper in the rest rooms.
"I also help run the games and find umpires at the last minute when we are short. There's a lot happening and sometimes you just have to wing it and hope for the best," she laughed.
Thankfully for the hockey community, Kelly always pulls it off.
She has been in the role at the hockey centre for close to 10 years, taking on the job after being approached by a couple of the women involved in Bathurst Hockey.
"I think it was the lovely late Ange Brown and Shirley Conroy who asked me about it.
"We were in a board meeting together, I think, when it came up.
"I was already on a committee because we did a lot of committee stuff, when the position came up and they said 'that would be perfect for you' and it went from there," she said.
As for the sport of hockey, Kelly loves it and has been pretty much playing her whole life.
"I first played hockey when I was 16 and then I had a hiatus, and I came back and played with (Bathurst club) Tippers just after I had Zachery.
"That was 24 years ago. I played with them for years and then came over to St Pat's (where she plays in both the third and fourth grade sides.)
She said playing hockey is pretty much a family affair, with all her kids, and husband Tim, also all involved.
This year is an especially rewarding one for Kelly, who for the first time gets to play in the same team as her daughters; the St Pat's fourth grade side.
"I never thought I'd play with all three, no way, not on your life. There is no way I thought I'd be blessed with the opportunity to play with all three of my girls, never," she said.
"I really love that all the kids play," she continued
"And it's not only playing they umpire, they help out in the canteen they help out at the sausage sizzles when we have a sausage sizzle for the local comps or the minkey kids.
"I think it's fantastic and I am super proud of all of them.
"They all get in and help and they don't whinge..... very much," she laughed.
At the end of the day, Kelly said what she loves most about her job is getting people involved in the sport.
"It's something I love, I love hockey.
"I want to see hockey grow and continue to grow.
"I don't want it to dwindle out like some other sports have and I am really passionate about making sure everyone is included.
"I like getting everyone involved and just making the sport better place for everyone and their families," she said.
