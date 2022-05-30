Western Advocate

NSW paramedics dig their heels in over staff, wages

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:26am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paramedics in NSW were two days into five days of snap industrial action on Monday as their dispute with the government over staffing and wages shows no signs of simmering down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.