Western Advocate

Truck crash forces delays on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: A truck crash on the Mitchell Highway at The Rocks has forced delays for eastbound traffic. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

The Mitchell Highway is closed in an eastbound direction following a truck crash between Orange and Bathurst on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.