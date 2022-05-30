Western Advocate
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns to be guest speaker at Bathurst's Light on the Hill dinner

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
SPECIAL GUEST: NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns will be guest speaker at the 2022 Light on the Hill dinner, which will return after a three-year absence.

Bathurst's Labor branch will have one eye firmly on winning back party faithful for next year's state election when it hosts the annual Light on the Hill dinner later this year.

