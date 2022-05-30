Bathurst's Labor branch will have one eye firmly on winning back party faithful for next year's state election when it hosts the annual Light on the Hill dinner later this year.
The event, held each year on the weekend closest to former prime minister Ben Chifley's birthday [September 22], will return this year after a three-year absence, with NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns to be the guest speaker.
Bathurst Labor branch president Sue West said the event will be part of a strong push to rebuild local interest in the party post-COVID.
"There's no doubt COVID had an impact on all political parties because local branches couldn't meet, that was the long and short of it," Ms West said.
"Light on the Hill preparations will be one of the many things that'll have us out and about increasing our local profile again, and as we've got a state election early next year, why not get the state Labor leader."
Ms West said the difficulties of COVID-19 on branch meetings had a role in the delay of putting a Labor candidate forth for the seat of Calare at the recent federal election.
"I'd like to think that for the forthcoming state election, which is now only 10 months away, we'll have a candidate out on the ground within the next couple of months," she said.
"Even if we don't, the general activity of our local branches will be more public moving ahead as we can now be out and about more freely."
Excluding 2020 and 2021, the Light on the Hill dinner has been held in Bathurst each year since 1985, with the inaugural address delivered by former prime minister Bob Hawke.
Every Labor prime minister from Gough Whitlam onwards has appeared at the Light on the Hill dinner since its inception; the most recent being Anthony Albanese in 2015, when he was shadow minister for infrastructure and transport.
Ms West said Mr Albanese was received very well during his visit.
"A lot of people who didn't know 'Albo' were very impressed with how he performed," she said.
"The content and vision in his address were very well received, and I'd love to think we could have him back for a big dinner again."
The phrase 'light on the hill' references Chifley's final speech to the ALP conference in 1949, where he outlined a future vision for the Labor movement.
