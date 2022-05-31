Ash Suttor classes his speedway museum as one of Bathurst's hidden gems and he invites the community to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with him.
June 10 will mark a decade since Ash's Speedway Museum opened in Bathurst, and Mr Suttor will be celebrating with locals on Sunday, June 12.
Advertisement
A perfect example of not judging a book by its cover, the museum is hidden away in a shed on Bradwardine Road and motorcycle enthusiasts are always blown away when they enter.
"People can't comprehend how much stuff I've got there," Mr Suttor said.
With over 80 bikes ranging from 1926 to 2015 models, over 1400 race jackets, around 170 race suits plus multiple trophies, books and other memorabilia, the museum is a haven for speedway lovers.
In addition to the impressive collection, locals attending the 10-year anniversary will also have the chance to meet speedway champion John Langfield.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Suttor is really looking forward to the event and hopes the community get as much joy out of the museum's collection as he does.
"I love it because it's getting our sport out to people," he said.
"The guest of honour is John Langfield, he was the only Australian to ever captain both short circuit and speedway. He's a legend."
Mr Suttor's love for speedway racing began as a young boy growing up with motorbikes on the family farm.
Slowly he began purchasing a few items and as his fascination grew, so did his collection.
When his prize possessions outgrew the house, Mr Suttor decided to start the museum and share his memorabilia with the community.
Though he owns a lot of pieces himself, after opening the museum Mr Suttor was loaned a lot of items as well.
From Bathurst-based to overseas competitors, the museum essentially features the evolution of speedway racing.
"I've got speedway bikes virtually going from concept to modern day," Mr Suttor said.
"I've probably got the world's largest collection of race jackets ... from all different countries that participated in speedway.
Advertisement
"Plus I've got race suits, I've got ribbons [and] I've got trophies dating back to 1929."
Ash's Speedway Museum will open for the 10-year anniversary at 8.30am on Sunday, June 12, with formalities kicking off at around 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.