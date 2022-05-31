Western Advocate
Bathurst invited to Ash's Speedway Museum's 10-year anniversary

By Amy Rees
May 31 2022 - 12:00am
Ash's Speedway Museum is every motorcycle enthusiast's dream.

Ash Suttor classes his speedway museum as one of Bathurst's hidden gems and he invites the community to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with him.

