Western Advocate

Bathurst Bushranger stalwart Pat Fisher brings up 100 games for club

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MATCH: Patrick Fisher in action for the Bathurst Bushrangers last season. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

After joining the Bathurst Bushrangers as a junior 13 years ago, Patrick Fisher has brought a major milestone - 100 senior games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.