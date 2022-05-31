After joining the Bathurst Bushrangers as a junior 13 years ago, Patrick Fisher has brought a major milestone - 100 senior games.
Fisher joined the Bushrangers in 2009, playing in the club's AFL Central West under 14s side in a year that the club claimed all junior and senior titles, before making his senior debut in reserve grade in 2013.
Fisher said it's a great feeling to bring up the 100 game milestone with the club at George Park 2 on Saturday.
"It's pretty good, some good experience and it's nice to get it done," he said.
"It was a good day for the club. We had Matty Archer play his 200th for the club as well, which is exciting."
Fisher brought up the milestone while playing for the Bushrangers Outlaws team in tier two, winning 14-10-94 to 2-3-15 against Orange Tigers.
With a sweeping left foot and lethal turn of pace, Fisher quickly became one of the AFL Central West's most dangerous small forwards, featuring in the Bushrangers three-peat of under 18s premierships from 2013-2015.
It was in 2013 that Fisher was handed his senior debut in reserve grade and over the coming years began making his mark at the other end of the field as an attacking half back and wing.
After falling just short in several campaigns in tier one, Fisher would ultimately lift the senior premiership in 2019 and 2020.
"I started off my senior career in reserve grade in 2013 and I was lucky enough to win two tier two premierships in 2019 and 2020," he said.
"It's been a pretty good experience. That's definitely up there, in terms of my career.
"Winning the three-peat in the 18s is up there too and being able to win my premierships with players that I've played with in juniors and seniors, like Harry Bowden and Sam Kennedy."
Fisher is also coaching the Bushrangers' women team in 2022, the girls enjoying an 8-10-58 to 1-2-8 win over Orange Tigers on Saturday.
"The girls played really well," he said.
"It was the ladies day for the club, so I think they really wanted to get the win. They played four quarters of really good footy. It was probably our best performance of the year.
"They were able to get the ball out of the midfield, get the ball forward and get a score on the board."
