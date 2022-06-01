Local agency Ribbon Gang wins at industry awards ceremony

A BATHURST agency has been recognised for its work on a mental health awareness campaign.
Digital creative agency Ribbon Gang - which has its offices in Russell Street but has a portfolio of work which stretches well beyond the city - won the Best Pro Bono Campaign award at the 2022 Mumbrella CommsCon Awards.
Advertisement
The awards recognised the best of the PR and communications industries in Australia and New Zealand.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Ribbon Gang won for its PR strategy to raise awareness and donations for the Waves of Wellness Foundation's Ducktober campaign.
"At Ribbon Gang, we continually demonstrate that an impact locally, and across the country, does not need to come from the big cities," Ribbon Gang director James Lloyd said.
"With Ribbon Gang headquartered out of the Central West, we aim to continually push the boundaries of what is possible and I think an agency from the bush helping with a revolutionary surf therapy company [Waves of Wellness Foundation] working right around Australia proves this.
"In doing so, like this campaign, we are able to create work with our clients and partners that is award-winning and the best in the industry.
"Being recognised by the largest communications industry news organisation, Mumbrella, whilst supporting a mental health charity, Waves Of Wellness, is just fantastic. I couldn't be more proud of the team and the result."
For the Who Gives A Duck campaign for Ducktober, Ribbon Gang proposed a collaboration with Waves of Wellness to offer its services pro-bono in 2021 and "give back a little during an otherwise incredibly difficult year for many", according to Mr Lloyd.
The "Ducktober" name was chosen, according to Mr Lloyd, because 20 per cent of Australians are suffering from mental ill-health and, like a duck, they may look calm and collected on the surface, but underneath, they're struggling.
The campaign proved a success.
Together, Waves of Wellness and Ribbon Gang raised more than $130,000, and during Ducktober (October), more than 2000 participants signed up and committed to a month of cold water therapy, immersing themselves in cold water every day.
More than 10,000 individual donors supported the campaign.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.