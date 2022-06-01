Western Advocate

Local agency Ribbon Gang wins at industry awards ceremony

June 1 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS: David Ten Broeke, James Lloyd, Jordan Martin, Henry Denyer-Simmons and Nick Plunkett from Ribbon Gang celebrate their win.

A BATHURST agency has been recognised for its work on a mental health awareness campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.