Back-to-back wins for Spacemen

Parkes captain-coach Jack Creith wasn't too worried when his side began the Peter McDonald Premiership with three straight losses and it's starting to become clear to see why.
Implementing a new style of play always takes time while the Spacemen were also put on the back foot by a number of injuries early in the season and a delay in the arrival of some marquee Fijian recruits.
But things are looking far more rosy now, with Sunday's impressive 36-22 victory over Macquarie at Pioneer Oval making it back-to-back wins for Creith's men.
Sunday's result followed an emphatic victory over Nyngan the round prior, and with the Fijian recruits settling in and players getting back to full fitness the captain-coach is in a positive mood.
"I knew we were zero-and-three and I was really confident by the time we had our next bye we could be four-and-three," Creith said. Parkes now sits fourth on the ladder, equal on points with a Macquarie side which faces a bumper derby clash with Dubbo CYMS next weekend.
