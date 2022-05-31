It seems a long spell out has paid dividends for Our George Boston, with the Chris Frisby-trained gelding set to feature at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night having enjoyed a solid run of form.
Our George Boston has finished in the top in his last three runs at Bathurst, a first on May 11 and consecutive seconds on May 18 and 25.
Anthony Frisby, who'll be in the gig for the three-year-old gelding on Wednesday night, said he's been pleased with how the horse has been running of late.
"It's his sixth start following a spell and he's been going pretty good," he said.
"He's been going quite consistently of late. He came second in his last two starts and they were really good runs.
"If anything, the draw probably has him beat. But he's been racing really well and if he keeps up racing like that, we'll be more than happy."
Our George Boston was spelled for almost a year, not racing between June 1, 2021, and April 13, 2022.
Frisby explained that the gelding was given the long rest to help him mature.
"He was a nice, little two-year-old. He wasn't anything overly exciting but he was a nice competitive fella," he said.
"We just couldn't get him right, so we gave him a good spell. He was an immature looking fella, so we thought we'd give him a break, so we could give him a pretty solid three-year-old campaign.
"I think the spell has done him a world of good. His manners are good and he's been racing good of late."
Our George Boston has drawn barrier six in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1730 metres), the first of eight races on Wednesday night.
"He's got a bit of gate speed, but not enough to ping across them," he said.
"He's been pretty versatile of late, so if we can get a flicker of good run in transit, they'll know he's in it, that's for sure."
Our George Boston has been backed as the $2.25 favourite by the bookings, with Steve Turnbull's Bettor Keppel, from barrier seven, also favoured well at $5.50.
Racing gets underway at 5.07pm.
