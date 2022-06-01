Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs under 12s square off in derby under lights

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GOLD got the 26-0 victory, Blue won plenty of respect and admiration - the Bathurst Bulldogs' under 12s derby certainly delivered on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.