GOLD got the 26-0 victory, Blue won plenty of respect and admiration - the Bathurst Bulldogs' under 12s derby certainly delivered on Friday night.
Playing under lights at Ashwood Park in the fifth round of the Central West Junior Rugby Union competition, the club-mates threw everything into the contest.
Advertisement
There was crunching defence, excellent counter-rucking, big scrums and even a long range try as the young Bulldogs showcased their skills.
The Gold playing group, which included Central West representatives Will Curtin and Jock Robinson, were certainly put under pressure by their Blue rivals.
But Gold came up with the crucial pilfers inside their defensive 22 - many of them thanks to Robinson - and were able to hold out the Blue attack.
Gold co-coach Mark Burns was impressed by how Blue mounted pressure.
"Their play was great, they wanted the ball and we came back in the second half and we didn't start, they started well and wanted to be here," he said.
"But we got a couple of lucky breaks, a few turnarounds and a runaway try.
"We train against each other so there's a bit of rivalry out there.
"We had two sides in this age group last year too, so we were the small side last year, we didn't win a game last year. But now we're older so we're doing better."
Blue was the first to apply pressure in the derby, number 8 Cooper Gilbert making a barnstorming run following a penalty to carry his side inside Gold's 22.
But as was the case for the entire match, Gold stood firm in defence when pressured.
Gold managed to steal possession at the breakdown and the ball found its way into Curtin's hands, the fullback then running some 60 meters to score.
He converted his own try to make it 7-0.
That was the only addition to the score in the first half, but it was not the only highlight.
Advertisement
Blue's Levi Maloney not only made some handy metres, but pulled off the biggest tackle of the match. For Gold Robinson was superb in the ruck.
Both sides continued to work hard to win the battle of the breakdown in the second half.
Blue again threatened, Ivan Slavicek making a line break only to be shut down by Gold's cover defence.
With 13 minutes left on the clock Gold's Henry Schumacher scored and its forward pack continued to make tough carries out of defence, more points came.
Scrumhalf Connor Burns - who was named Gold's player of the game - crossed and in the dying seconds Schumacher picked up his second as he found space in the right corner.
Though not able to upset their more fancied rivals, Blue coaches Gareth O'Rourke, Luke Hutchinson and 'Trunkey', were proud of the way their young talents challenged Gold.
Advertisement
"They're going good, they're improving every week, they're awesome," O'Rourke said.
"This is a new side this season, 14 out of the 21 hadn't played rugby before."
O'Rourke gave special mention to Isaac Tavares, who was named Blue's player of the match.
"He did lots of tackling in defence, lots of good talk in the first half, he just hasn't stopped," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.